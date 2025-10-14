Cryptocurrency Price Today (October 14): Bitcoin Continues To Spiral, Dips Below $114,000

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $114,000 mark early Tuesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 42 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Synthetix (SNX) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 24 percent. Zcash (ZEC) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 17 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.85 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 1.06 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $113,588.74, registering a 24-hour loss of 1.08 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.1 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,120.38, marking a 24-hour dip of 0.44 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 4.01 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 1.06 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2065. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 22.42.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 0.34 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $96.81. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,696.46.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.53, seeing a 24-hour loss of 1.09 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 263.31.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $203.72, marking a 24-hour gain of 4.43 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 20,539.56.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (October 14)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Synthetix (SNX)

Price: $2.16

24-hour gain: 24.22 percent

Story (IP)

Price: $6.89

24-hour gain: 18.12 percent

Celestia (TIA)

Price: $1.16

24-hour gain: 9.55 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.4419

24-hour gain: 9.38 percent

Curve DAO Token (CRV)

Price: $0.5977

24-hour gain: 7.17 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (October 14)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $235.01

24-hour loss: 17.04 percent

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

Price: $0.3499

24-hour loss: 6.48 percent

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $1.39

24-hour loss: 5.73 percent

Morpho (MORPHO)

Price: $1.88

24-hour loss: 5.20 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.004019

24-hour loss: 4.48 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “The crypto market remains stable, with derivatives data shows improving sentiment as open interest rebounds, while spot trading volume has also seen an uptick. Institutional accumulation continues, with Strategy and Bitmine buying BTC and ETH, as smart money remains confident in the long-term trajectory. Bitcoin is consolidating between $113.5K and $116K after recent price swings, with buyers active near support. A sustained hold above $114K could trigger a gradual recovery toward $117K–$118K. Also, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak today, which may shape expectations around rate cuts and broader monetary policy.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Crypto market is hitting the reset button as leverage clears and traders prepare for the next breakout. The market is undergoing a delicate reset as leveraged positions unwind, with Bitcoin consolidating above $113,000 amid mounting economic headwinds and tariff volatility. Liquidation cascades and excessive leverage contributed heavily to last week’s sharp pullback, but this clearing of overstretched positions may lay the groundwork for the next up-leg. Ethereum’s open interest jumped 8.2%, signaling renewed speculative interest even in the midst of volatility.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin’s price is currently around $113,000, showing signs of short-term weakness after a sharp drop from recent highs near $126,000. Technical analysis indicates key resistance at $123,000 and strong support near $107,000. The RSI shows bearish divergence, suggesting fading momentum. Recent liquidations and macro uncertainty have increased volatility, keeping BTC in a consolidation range. A break below support could lead to further downside, while a push above resistance may spark a new rally. Moving averages remain mixed, reflecting market indecision. Traders are watching volume and trend confirmation closely as Bitcoin navigates between risk-off sentiment and long-term bullish structure.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “Bitcoin continues to face significant upward pressure as the price slides to $113,500, as selling volume escalates. This seems to have less impacted the other tokens within the top 10 as Ethereum sustains above $4100, BNB above $1200, and Solana above $200. However, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin are struggling to secure the range above their respective resistance. Synthetix remains the top gainer for the day with over a 26% rise, followed by Story at 23.68% and MYX Finance by over 15%. On the other hand, Zcash plunges by over 13%, followed by Aster and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance by 4.83% and 3.98%, respectively.”

Parth Srivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital’s Research Team, said, “Bitcoin just flushed the leveraged longs and drove funding deeply negative. That’s not weakness; it’s a setup. When the market pays you to long, you don’t hesitate, this is the moment of edge, when despair becomes fuel for the rally.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.