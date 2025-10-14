Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessStock Market Opens In Green Amid Mixed Global Cues, Sensex Over 82,500

Stock Market Opens In Green Amid Mixed Global Cues, Sensex Over 82,500

US President Donald Trump announced an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese exports, which led to a weak trend in the markets. 

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, opened almost flat on Tuesday amid deteriorating trade relations between US and China. The Sensex started trading over 82,562, rising 235 points while the Nifty began trading at 25,283, increasing by 55 points, near 9:15 AM.

In the pre-open session, both the indices rose marginally, with the 30-share Sensex jumping nearly 77 points and the Nifty50 climbing around 50 points, at 9:12 AM. The Gift Nifty around 8:57 AM showed a marginal increase of 0.01 per cent, rising to 25,308.50 points.

In the broader markets, the Nifty VIX declined by 0.72 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 50 and Nifty Smallcap 100 gained by 0.46 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty Auto index declined 0.14 per cent and the Nifty IT index gained by 0.97 per cent.

Among the top gainers in the opening session on Tuesday were stocks like Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Infosys and Reliance, and the laggards included Bharti Airtel, Trent, Titan, State Bank of India and Adani Ports.

How Did Markets Fare Yesterday?

On Monday the Indian equity indices had opened on a cautious note due to tensions between US and China and the markets closed in the red as the trade relations between US and China deteriorated further. US President Donald Trump announced an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese exports, which led to a weak trend in the markets. 

Additionally, markets also declined due to selling in IT and FMCG shares.

This also triggered broad-based profit-booking in early Monday trade, reflecting heightened investor caution. However, reports of an Indian trade delegation visiting the US this week lifted sentiment, fuelling optimism about a potential breakthrough in bilateral trade negotiations and the successful conclusion of a long-awaited trade deal, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Also read

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Read
Published at : 14 Oct 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Nifty Stock Market Opens GIFT Nifty
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
World
WATCH: At Gaza Summit, Trump Praises PM Modi, Then Surprises Shehbaz Sharif With This Question
At Gaza Summit, Trump Praises PM Modi, Then Surprises Sharif With This Question: WATCH
Cities
Gujarat: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Bhavnagar, 3 Of 5 Rescued
Gujarat: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Bhavnagar, 3 Of 5 Rescued
World
‘Pakistan, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt, Signs Ceasefire Deal
‘Pak, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget