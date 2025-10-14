8th Pay Commission Alert! How Much Salary Hike Central Employees Should Expect?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The long-awaited 8th Pay Commission is expected to bring a substantial increase in salaries and pensions for central government employees.

Reports suggest a fitment factor of around 1.96, which could nearly double the minimum basic pay, while the total pay, including Dearness Allowance (DA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA), is projected to rise considerably.

Although the complete rollout may extend until 2027, the benefits are likely to be implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2026. Over 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners could receive arrears once the revised pay structure comes into effect.

Understanding The Fitment Factor

The fitment factor plays a crucial role in determining new salaries under each pay commission. It acts as a multiplier applied to the existing basic pay to arrive at the revised basic salary.

Under the 6th Pay Commission, the minimum basic salary stood at Rs 7,000. The 7th Pay Commission introduced a fitment factor of 2.57, raising it to Rs 18,000.

For the 8th Pay Commission, sources suggest the factor may fall between 1.92 and 2.86, with 1.96 being the most likely. This adjustment will form the foundation for new pay calculations across all levels.

How Much Could Salaries Increase?

If the proposed 1.96 fitment factor is approved, the minimum basic pay could jump from Rs 18,000 to Rs 35,280 for Level-1 employees. This figure excludes DA and HRA, which will be added based on the employee's city of posting.

The formula for salary revision will be:

Old Basic Salary x 1.96 = New Basic Salary (under 8th Pay Commission)

This calculation will apply across all levels, from Level 1 to Level 18, giving employees a clear view of their expected salary revision.

Example: Salary Under The 8th Pay Commission

Consider a Level-9 central government employee:

Current Basic Salary: Rs 53,100

Current DA (58%): Rs 30,798

HRA (27% for metro cities like Delhi): Rs 14,337

Total Current Salary: Rs 98,235

Under the proposed 8th Pay Commission structure:

New Basic Salary: Rs 1,04,076

DA reset to 0% (since it restarts after each commission)

HRA (27% of basic): Rs 28,100.52

Total New Salary: Rs 1,32,177

These numbers remain indicative estimates until official notification, but the anticipated rise represents a meaningful boost in take-home pay for central employees.

While the government has yet to formally announce the 8th Pay Commission, expectations are high. If implemented as projected, the pay revision could strengthen purchasing power and drive domestic consumption, providing a broader economic boost. For now, central employees are watching closely for confirmation of what could be the most significant salary overhaul in nearly a decade.