Cryptocurrency Price Today (August 18): Bitcoin Continues Downward Spiral, Dips Below $116,000

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $115k mark early Monday, continuing to see a downward trend over the wekedn. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 56 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Monero (XMR) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 3 percent. Raydium (RAY), on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 10 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.88 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour loss of 2.93 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $115,288.04, registering a 24-hour dip of 2.41 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.01 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,243.51, marking a 24-hour loss of 4.97 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.09 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 4.53 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2223. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 17.56.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 4.55 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $116.01. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,701.30.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.96, seeing a 24-hour dip of 4.91 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 260.95.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $181.30, marking a 24-hour loss of 5.67 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 14,172.98.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (August 18)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Monero (XMR)

Price: $271.76

24-hour loss: 2.60 percent

Arbitrum (ARB)

Price: $0.5235

24-hour gain: 2.33 percent

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $9.61

24-hour gain: 1.66 percent

Chainlink (LINK)

Price: $24.48

24-hour gain: 1.14 percent

POL (POL)

Price: $0.2417

24-hour gain: 0.43 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (August 18)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Raydium (RAY)

Price: $3.37

24-hour loss: 9.75 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.003166

24-hour loss: 9.73 percent

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $1.24

24-hour loss: 8.98 percent

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Price: $43.15

24-hour loss: 8.26 percent

Bonk (BONK)

Price: $0.00002245

24-hour loss: 7.81 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “After touching a new peak of $124,000, Bitcoin is consolidating near $116,000 as investors take profits. Such short-term pullbacks are natural after record highs and do not change the underlying value of the asset. Moreover, institutional appetite remains evident, with spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs recording their strongest weekly trading volumes of $40 billion with positive net inflows. For BTC, reclaiming $118,800 is crucial to gain back bullish momentum, while support stands at $115,400. Looking ahead, a dovish tone in the upcoming FOMC minutes could trigger the next leg of the rally.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC has seen high volatility over the past two days, slipping from levels above $123K to test lows near $115K. The decline began with persistent selling pressure that dragged prices below $121K and $119K. Although BTC briefly recovered toward $118,900, the move lacked strength and sellers quickly regained control, driving the price lower. Since Friday, ETH has dropped about 7% and is now trading near the $4,300 level.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin’s extended consolidation around the $118K mark indicates a cooling phase after a strong upward trend, but the standout performance of LINK surging over 10% to cross $24 shows that investor interest is far from fading. Instead, we’re witnessing a strategic rotation into altcoins with solid fundamentals and real-world use cases. We interpret this as a sign of growing market sophistication, where participants are looking beyond just Bitcoin dominance and identifying value in projects that power key infrastructure like decentralized data services.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin’s failed breakout above $123K and subsequent drop below its short-term trendline highlights fading momentum. The $116K support is now crucial—holding it could spark a rebound, while a break risks a slide toward $111K. RSI’s recovery hints at a near-term retest of support before clarity emerges. On-chain data adds caution: Short-Term Holder SOPR remains above 1, reflecting profit-taking, but the intensity of these profits has been diminishing since early 2024. This divergence between rising prices and weaker SOPR peaks suggests reduced conviction. Shrinking margins for short-term holders could foreshadow an early warning of market weakness ahead.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “The cryptocurrency market witnessed a significant decline, with its market cap falling below the $4 trillion mark. BTC is facing some pressure due to short-term liquidations and uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical factors. ETH, after its recent rally, is losing some steam to trade at $4300 level; it failed to create a new all-time high. Altcoins like XRP and SOL witnessed a similar downward trend ranging between 4-5%. The crypto market is expected to remain choppy in the coming days rate cut hopes seems to be diminishing.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “Bitcoin price is plunging hard! After holding strong throughout the weekend, the price is heading towards $115K. On the other hand, the top altcoins also face a strong bearish trend, with Ethereum losing $4400, XRP $3, Litecoin $120, and Solana $190. Meanwhile, after multiple failed attempts to smash $1, Cardano drops to $0.92, and Dogecoin plummets to $0.22. Amid growing bearish heat, Chainlink leads the top gainers with over a 4.5% jump, followed by Arbitrum by 2.45% and Virtuals Protocol, UNUS SED LEO, Monero, POL & SEI by over 1% each. Besides, Mantle drops by 9.73%, followed by Pump.Fun by 8.55% and Raydium by 8.38%.”

Parth Shrivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital Research Team, said, “Bitcoin’s current pullback reflects a healthy consolidation after recent highs, allowing the market to reset without breaking its bullish structure. From 9PC’s desk, underlying momentum and on-chain metrics remain supportive, with strong bid interest and resilient inflows positioning BTC for a potential renewed leg higher once consolidation runs its course.”

