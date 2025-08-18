Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessIndia-Pakistan Clash Pushes Asia Cup 2025 Ad Prices To New Highs, Says Report

India-Pakistan Clash Pushes Asia Cup 2025 Ad Prices To New Highs, Says Report

Broadcaster Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has priced television commercials for India matches between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 16 lakh per 10-second slot.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 12:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Advertising rates for the Asia Cup 2025 have touched record highs, with India’s fixtures — particularly the much-awaited encounter against Pakistan — driving unprecedented interest.

According to a report by The Economic Times, broadcasters Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), which holds the tournament’s media rights until 2031, have priced television commercials for India matches between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 16 lakh per 10-second slot.

This steep escalation underscores how advertisers continue to place enormous value on marquee cricketing contests, especially when India and Pakistan meet on the pitch.

Big-Ticket Sponsorship Packages

The broadcaster’s rate card shows significant jumps across sponsorship categories. On television, a Co-presenting Sponsorship Package has been set at Rs 18 crore, while an Associate Sponsorship costs Rs 13 crore. Advertisers opting for the Spot-buy package, which covers both India and non-India matches, will need to shell out Rs 16 lakh per 10 seconds, adding up to Rs 4.48 crore in total.

Digital advertising on Sony LIV has also been priced aggressively. Both the Co-presenting and Highlights Partner slots cost Rs 30 crore each, while the Co-powered-by Package is valued at Rs 18 crore. Notably, around 30 per cent of all digital ad inventory is reserved exclusively for India’s matches, further reinforcing their premium value.

Ad Rates by Format

The pricing for different ad formats highlights the steep premiums commanded by India and India-Pakistan games.

Pre-roll ads are priced at Rs 275, but rise to Rs 500 for India’s fixtures and Rs 750 for the India-Pakistan clash.
Mid-roll ads cost Rs 225, but go up to Rs 400 for India matches and Rs 600 for India-Pakistan.
Connected TV ads are pegged at Rs 450, rising to Rs 800 for India fixtures and Rs 1,200 for the high-voltage India-Pakistan encounter.

India’s Asia Cup 2025 Campaign

The Men in Blue will begin their Asia Cup campaign on 10 September against the UAE in Dubai, followed by the marquee showdown with Pakistan on 14 September at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Their final group-stage fixture is scheduled against Oman in Abu Dhabi on 19 September.

Group A features India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. The top two teams from each group will move on to the Super Fours.

Tournament Overview

The Asia Cup 2025 will host 19 matches among eight teams, split between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Dubai will stage the most high-profile fixtures, including the India-Pakistan game, five Super Fours contests, and the final on 28 September. Abu Dhabi will host five of six Group B games, two Group A encounters, and one Super Fours fixture (A2 vs B1 on 22 September).

With ad rates scaling new heights and the India-Pakistan contest once again taking centre stage, the Asia Cup 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most commercially significant cricket tournaments of the year.

Published at : 18 Aug 2025 12:02 PM (IST)
