Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessSteel Safeguard: India Imposes Duty On Imports Amid Industry Concerns

Steel Safeguard: India Imposes Duty On Imports Amid Industry Concerns

The duty was recommended by the directorate general of trade remedies (DGTR) in its final findings of a probe initiated on a complaint by the Indian Steel Association.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The commerce ministry's arm, DGTR, has recommended final imposition of a safeguard duty on imports of certain flat steel products for three years to protect domestic manufacturers from sudden jump in the inbound shipments.

The duty was recommended by the directorate general of trade remedies (DGTR) in its final findings of a probe initiated on a complaint by the Indian Steel Association.

Based on the preliminary findings, the government in April has already imposed a provisional 12 per cent safeguard duty for 200 days.

Now in its final findings, the DGTR has concluded "that there is a recent, sudden, sharp and significant increase in imports of PUC (product under consideration) into India at the cumulative level as a result of unforeseen developments...and threaten to cause serious injury to the domestic industry/producers," the DGTR has said in a notification.

It has recommended a 12 per cent duty in the first year, 11.5 per cent in the second, and 11 per cent in the third year.

The Indian Steel Association on behalf of its members including ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel and Power and Steel Authority of India filed an application seeking imposition of safeguard duty on imports of non-alloy and alloy steel flat products.

The applicant alleged that there was a sudden, sharp and significant increase in the volume of imports, which caused serious injury to the domestic industry in India.

The applicant also stated that imports took place in such increased quantities and under such circumstances that cause and threaten to cause serious injury to the domestic industry.

The DGTR said that taking into account the current serious injury to the domestic industry, and the imminent threat of injury due to the imports of subject goods, the fair selling price and, considering competing interest of all stakeholders, the authority recommends imposition of the duty on certain steel products.

Commenting on this, think GTRI said that India's trade watchdog DGTR has confirmed safeguard duties on a wide range of steel imports, rejecting submissions from over 250 stakeholders, including major automakers and electronics firms.

It said that the probe, launched in December 2024, covered hot-rolled and cold-rolled products, metallic and colour-coated steel.

Chinese exports of these items rose to 110.7 million tonnes in 2024, up 25 per cent over 2023, much of it redirected to India, GTRI said.

"GTRI opposed the move, warning it (imposition of final safeguard duty) would raise input costs, hurt export competitiveness, and squeeze downstream users," the think tank's founder Ajay Srivastava said.

GTRI argued imports were predictable, not "sudden"; that domestic injury was overstated; and that duties would cripple auto, engineering, and construction sectors, he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 18 Aug 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Steel GTRI
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain, Police Urges Mumbaikars To Remain At Home
Schools Closed, Streets Flooded, Police On Alert — Downpour Throws Mumbaikars' Life Out Of Gear
World
Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For Talks With Trump, Calls For 'Quick And Reliable' End To War With Russia
Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For Talks With Trump, Calls For 'Quick And Reliable' End To War With Russia
South Cinema
Anil Kapoor Out Of Suriya’s Next? Director Venky Atluri Breaks Silence
Anil Kapoor–Suriya Collab? Here’s What Venky Atluri Really Said
Cities
Army Jawan Returning To Duty In Srinagar Pinned To Pole, Thrashed By Toll Plaza Staff In Meerut; 4 Held
Army Jawan Pinned To Pole, Thrashed By Toll Plaza Staff In Meerut; 4 Held — Video
Advertisement

Videos

Alert: Citizens Criticize MCD Sterilization Drive, Demand Action Against Human Criminals First
Delhi Faces Flood Risk As Yamuna Water Levels Approach Evacuation Threshold Tonight
Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna Water Levels Rise: Evacuations Underway In Low-Lying Areas
Mumbai And Delhi Face Heavy Rain Threats: Waterlogging And Rising Yamuna Levels Raise Alarm
Mumbai Monsoon Chaos: Heavy Rain Paralyzes Western Expressway, Traffic Snarls Everywhere
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget