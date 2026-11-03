Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Binance starts second phase restoring crypto withdrawals after breach.

Gradual withdrawal restoration starts November 3 after security checks.

Users may experience delays; Binance covers all financial losses.

Binance has announced the second phase of its cryptocurrency withdrawal restoration following a massive security breach that reportedly affected digital assets worth approximately $6.3 billion. The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange said withdrawals for additional tokens and networks would begin reopening from November 3, following the initial restoration phase launched on November 1. The latest move is expected to provide some relief to customers who have been unable to transfer their cryptocurrency holdings amid the security incident. However, users should not expect all withdrawal services to become available simultaneously.

Binance has clarified that the process will be gradual, with individual assets and networks being restored only after completing security and readiness checks. Deposit services will continue operating normally and will not be affected by the latest changes. The exchange has also reiterated that customers will not be made to bear the financial consequences of the stolen funds.

Binance Begins Second Phase Of Crypto Withdrawal Restoration

According to Binance's latest announcement, the second phase of withdrawal restoration will commence at 04:00 UTC on November 3, which translates to 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time.

The exchange said it would progressively reactivate withdrawals across additional cryptocurrency assets and their respective blockchain networks. The restoration process will depend on the completion of security checks, with Binance prioritising tokens based on customer demand over the preceding week.

This means that even though the second phase has officially started, users may find that withdrawals for certain cryptocurrencies are still unavailable. The exchange has not indicated that every asset will be restored immediately.

Binance has advised customers to visit the withdrawal section of their accounts and check the availability of their preferred cryptocurrency and network before attempting to transfer funds. Users can also refer to the exchange's network status page for updates.

Withdrawals May Face Delays As Binance Completes Security Checks

Binance has cautioned that customers could experience temporary disruptions or longer processing times while withdrawal services are being restored.

The exchange attributed potential delays to increased transaction volumes during the rollout. Users whose withdrawal requests fail have been advised to wait for a short period before attempting the transaction again.

The company has also confirmed that cryptocurrency deposits will remain operational throughout the restoration process. This means the temporary restrictions are specifically related to withdrawals and do not extend to incoming deposits.

Binance said it would continue communicating developments through its official X account as more cryptocurrency assets and blockchain networks become eligible for withdrawal.

The exchange has not provided a fixed completion date for the entire restoration process. Additional assets will be brought back online as they clear the required security checks.

Binance Says Customers Will Not Bear Losses From $6.3 Billion Security Breach

The withdrawal restrictions follow a major cybersecurity incident that came to light on October 29, when blockchain monitoring firms detected unusually large cryptocurrency transfers involving Binance-linked wallets.

The initial assessment placed the value of the affected cryptocurrency at approximately $6.3 billion. Blockchain intelligence firms subsequently reported that around $6.36 billion had moved across 10 different blockchain networks, with a significant portion of the transactions reportedly occurring within approximately 20 minutes.

Binance's preliminary investigation suggested that a compromised employee device could have provided attackers with access to internal systems. The exact identity of those responsible and the final extent of the financial damage remain unclear.

Approximately $3 billion worth of the affected cryptocurrency has reportedly been frozen through interventions involving several digital asset companies, including Tether, Circle and Ripple. However, freezing funds does not necessarily mean that the assets have been recovered or returned.

The exchange has maintained that it will absorb the financial consequences of the incident rather than pass the losses on to customers.

In its latest communication, Binance reiterated: "Our commitment remains unchanged: Binance will bear the financial impact of the stolen funds. These losses will not be passed on to users."

What Should Binance Users In India Do Now?

For Indian cryptocurrency investors, the phased reopening means that access to their holdings could depend on the specific cryptocurrency and blockchain network they use.

Customers should check withdrawal availability directly through Binance rather than relying on social media messages or third-party updates. They should also ensure that the selected withdrawal network matches the receiving wallet's supported network before initiating a transfer.

Here are some important points users should keep in mind:

Check individual asset availability: Not every cryptocurrency will have withdrawals restored simultaneously. Verify the status of your chosen token and network before proceeding.

Not every cryptocurrency will have withdrawals restored simultaneously. Verify the status of your chosen token and network before proceeding. Watch out for processing delays: Increased transaction volumes could result in slower withdrawals or temporarily unsuccessful requests.

Increased transaction volumes could result in slower withdrawals or temporarily unsuccessful requests. Avoid unofficial links: Follow updates only through Binance's official website and verified social media accounts.

Follow updates only through Binance's official website and verified social media accounts. Do not repeat failed transactions immediately: If a withdrawal does not go through, wait briefly and check the network status before trying again.

If a withdrawal does not go through, wait briefly and check the network status before trying again. Keep transaction records: Save withdrawal confirmations and transaction IDs for future reference.

The second phase marks another step towards restoring normal operations following one of the most significant security incidents involving a cryptocurrency exchange. However, the gradual approach indicates that Binance is prioritising the security of individual blockchain networks over an immediate return to unrestricted withdrawals.

For customers, the key development is that additional withdrawal options are becoming available, although complete restoration will depend on the progress of Binance's ongoing security checks.