World's Biggest Crypto Heist? What Binance Customers Should Do After $6.3-Billion Hack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Binance suffered cyber breach, $6.3 billion crypto assets affected.

Nearly $3 billion frozen; remainder's whereabouts remain unclear.

Compromised employee device led to cryptocurrency market sell-off.

Binance assures safety, will cover losses; transactions suspended.

A massive cybersecurity breach involving Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has raised fresh concerns about the safety of digital assets, with an estimated $6.3 billion (around Rs 60,000 crore) worth of cryptocurrency reportedly affected. While nearly $3 billion of the funds have been frozen, the whereabouts of the remaining amount are still unclear, leaving investors waiting for answers.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the global cryptocurrency market, triggering a sell-off in Bitcoin, Ether and other major digital assets. Shares of companies with significant exposure to cryptocurrencies have also come under pressure.

For Indian investors using Binance to buy, sell or hold digital currencies, the incident raises several important questions. Is their money safe? Will they be able to withdraw their holdings? And if the losses are confirmed, who will be responsible for compensating customers?

Binance has maintained that customer assets remain protected and that it will cover the losses arising from the breach. However, with transactions temporarily suspended, uncertainty continues to surround the situation.

Here is a closer look at what happened, how the breach unfolded and what it could mean for cryptocurrency investors in India.

What Happened In The Binance Cyberattack?

The incident came to light on Thursday, October 29, when blockchain monitoring experts detected unusually large cryptocurrency transfers from several Binance-linked online wallets.

The exchange initially said it was investigating the suspicious activity and assured users that their funds were secure. It subsequently acknowledged a security breach, estimating that approximately $6.3 billion worth of cryptocurrency had been affected. Binance clarified that this was an initial assessment and that the final extent of the losses would depend on the outcome of its investigation.

If confirmed, the incident would rank among the biggest cryptocurrency thefts ever reported, surpassing the February 2025 attack on Bybit, during which approximately $1.5 billion worth of digital assets were stolen.

The scale of the incident is particularly significant given Binance's position in the global cryptocurrency industry. The platform has approximately 335 million registered users worldwide. According to its 2025 annual report, Binance held customer assets worth around $162.8 billion, highlighting the potential reach of any disruption involving its systems.

How Did Hackers Manage To Steal Billions?

Binance's preliminary investigation has pointed towards a compromised employee device as the possible entry point for the attackers.

The employee, reportedly a DevOps engineer responsible for managing the company's technical infrastructure and systems, had their laptop compromised. Investigators believe the attackers used this access to penetrate an internal system and initiate unauthorised cryptocurrency transfers.

The incident highlights how cybercriminals can exploit vulnerabilities within an organisation rather than directly attacking its primary security infrastructure.

According to blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs, approximately $6.36 billion in cryptocurrency was moved from Binance wallets across 10 different blockchains. A significant portion of these transfers reportedly took place within just 20 minutes.

TRM Labs also indicated that preparations for the attack may have begun at least 36 hours before the transfers were executed.

Blockaid's leadership has suggested that the attackers managed to compromise a system responsible for authorising transactions. However, there has been no indication so far that cryptocurrency private keys were directly exposed.

The identity of the attackers remains unconfirmed. TRM Labs has identified certain similarities between this incident and previous cyberattacks associated with North Korean hacking groups. North Korean hackers were also blamed for the Bybit theft earlier in 2025. However, no official attribution has been made in the Binance case.

How Much Of The Stolen Cryptocurrency Has Been Recovered?

One of the biggest developments following the breach has been the freezing of a substantial portion of the affected assets.

Binance has indicated that approximately $3 billion worth of cryptocurrency, equivalent to nearly Rs 29,000 crore, has been frozen. The status of the remaining $3.3 billion, or around Rs 32,000 crore, is still unclear.

The recovery effort has involved several companies that issue stablecoins. These are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a relatively stable value by being linked to traditional currencies, particularly the US dollar.

Unlike Bitcoin, certain stablecoins have built-in controls that allow their issuers to restrict transactions or freeze specific tokens under certain circumstances.

The companies involved in freezing portions of the affected funds include:

Tether: Approximately $1.57 billion worth of cryptocurrency frozen.

Circle: More than $800 million in assets reportedly blocked.

Ripple: Around $200 million frozen.

World Liberty Financial: Approximately $29 million worth of tokens frozen. The company has links to the family of US President Donald Trump.

These interventions have helped prevent some of the stolen assets from being moved further. However, freezing cryptocurrency does not necessarily mean that the money has been recovered or returned to its rightful owners.

Why Did Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Fall?

The Binance breach added to existing uncertainty in an already fragile cryptocurrency market, prompting investors to reduce their exposure to digital assets.

Bitcoin declined by more than 3 per cent during Friday morning's Asian trading session, falling to approximately $76,368, its lowest level in around six weeks.

Ether also dropped by more than 3 per cent to nearly $2,178, marking a two-month low. Binance's native BNB token experienced an even sharper decline, losing approximately 5 per cent in 24 hours to trade at around $709.70.

The impact extended beyond digital currencies. Shares of US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reportedly fell around 4.8 per cent, while Strategy, a company known for its substantial Bitcoin holdings, saw its stock decline by approximately 6 per cent.

The market was already facing pressure from concerns about elevated US interest rates and weaker buying activity through cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The Binance incident has added another layer of uncertainty, particularly among institutional investors concerned about the security of assets held on centralised exchanges.

According to CoinDesk, some large investors have also started withdrawing their cryptocurrency holdings from exchanges amid growing concerns.

Will Binance Customers Lose Their Money?

For ordinary investors, the biggest concern is whether the cyberattack will affect the value of their holdings or result in permanent financial losses.

Binance has assured customers that their assets are safe and that the company will take responsibility for covering the losses caused by the breach.

Co-founder and co-CEO Yi He has stated that the exchange will compensate for the losses resulting from the hack.

The company also has an emergency reserve known as SAFU, short for Secure Asset Fund for Users. The fund was established to provide an additional layer of protection for customers in the event of unexpected security incidents.

SAFU is maintained entirely in Bitcoin and is estimated to be worth approximately $1 billion to $1.2 billion, according to various reports.

However, even if the estimated losses reach $6.3 billion, the reserve alone would not be sufficient to cover the entire amount. Binance would therefore have to rely on its own financial resources to meet the remaining liability.

There is another immediate concern for customers. Binance has temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals as part of its security response. The company has said that transactions will resume after the investigation and necessary security checks are completed, although it has not provided a specific timeline.

This means that while Binance maintains that customer holdings are protected, users may not be able to access or transfer their assets until normal services resume.

The exchange has faced a major security incident before. In 2019, hackers stole approximately 7,000 Bitcoin, then valued at around $40 million. Binance subsequently used its SAFU reserve to compensate affected customers. Trading and other services were also disrupted for approximately a week.

Meanwhile, Binance.US, the exchange's separate US-based operation, has said that it has not been affected by the latest incident.

What Does The Binance Hack Mean For Indian Investors?

The breach is particularly relevant to Indian cryptocurrency investors because Binance.com is used by customers across the country to trade and hold Bitcoin and other digital currencies.

However, the number of Indian users whose holdings may have been affected has not yet been disclosed.

Binance is registered with India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND), which operates under the Ministry of Finance. The company resumed operations in India in 2024 after addressing regulatory compliance issues and paying a penalty of Rs 18.82 crore.

The latest incident also brings back memories of the July 2024 cyberattack on Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX. That breach resulted in the theft of approximately $230 million worth of digital assets, leaving customers struggling to access their funds for months.

For Indian investors, the Binance incident is therefore another reminder of the risks associated with storing cryptocurrency on centralised trading platforms.

Investors should also be aware of India's taxation framework for virtual digital assets. Profits from cryptocurrency transactions are subject to a 30 per cent tax, along with applicable surcharge and cess. A 1 per cent tax deducted at source (TDS) also applies to specified transactions.

Importantly, losses from cryptocurrency transactions cannot generally be adjusted against income from other sources. This means investors cannot use losses from crypto trades to reduce their taxable income elsewhere.

What Should Binance Investors Do Right Now?

With the investigation still underway and withdrawals temporarily restricted, investors should avoid making decisions based on rumours or unverified social media posts.

There are several precautions that Binance users can take while waiting for further updates.

First, avoid panic: A temporary suspension of withdrawals does not automatically mean that an individual account has been compromised or that its holdings have disappeared. Binance has stated that customer assets remain protected, although investors should monitor official announcements.

A temporary suspension of withdrawals does not automatically mean that an individual account has been compromised or that its holdings have disappeared. Binance has stated that customer assets remain protected, although investors should monitor official announcements. Second, watch out for fraudulent messages: Cybercriminals often exploit major security incidents to target worried customers. Fraudsters may impersonate exchange representatives and promise to help users recover or withdraw their funds. Never share passwords, OTPs, private keys or wallet recovery phrases with anyone.

Cybercriminals often exploit major security incidents to target worried customers. Fraudsters may impersonate exchange representatives and promise to help users recover or withdraw their funds. Never share passwords, OTPs, private keys or wallet recovery phrases with anyone. Third, maintain transaction records: Investors should retain screenshots of their account balances, transaction histories and other relevant account information. These records could prove useful if any discrepancies emerge later.

Investors should retain screenshots of their account balances, transaction histories and other relevant account information. These records could prove useful if any discrepancies emerge later. Fourth, reconsider exchange concentration: Keeping all cryptocurrency holdings on a single exchange can expose investors to platform-specific risks. Those holding digital assets for the long term may consider learning about self-custody wallets, where users retain control of their private keys.

The Binance breach is a significant test of confidence in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. While the exchange has promised to absorb the financial impact, the final extent of the losses, the recovery of the missing assets and the timeline for restoring normal services will determine how the incident unfolds for millions of users.