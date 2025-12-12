Dalal Street Witnesses Strong Gains, Sensex Tests 85,300, Nifty Closes Over 26,000

The Indian benchmark indices closed higher on Friday at 3:30 PM as the Sensex tested 85,300 jumping over 450 points and the Nifty ended trade above 26,000 rising nearly 150 points.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, the top gainers included Tata Steel, Eternal, UltraCement, L&T and Maruti. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like the State Bank of India, Kotak Bank, PowerGrid, Asian Paints and ITC.

In the previous session, the Sensex opened trade at 85,119.68 or 301 points higher and the Nifty started trade at 25,982.80 or 84 points higher at 9:15 AM.

Global Markets, Oil Prices

Asian equities reflected a mixed trend, with South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index trading in the green. In contrast, China’s Shanghai SSE Composite index remained under pressure and quoted lower. US markets closed largely positive on Thursday, extending recent momentum across major indices.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 0.64 per cent to USD 61.69 per barrel.

Foreign Investors

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 2,020.94 crore on Thursday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) turned net buyers, purchasing shares worth Rs 3,796.07 crore, as per exchange data.

What Do Experts Say?

Analysts said the domestic market drew strength from easing global cues and sector-specific tailwinds, even as vulnerabilities persisted on the currency front.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, noted that the softening of US 10-year Treasury yields signalled a potential slowdown in future FII outflows, helping lift overall sentiment. He added that the auto sector outperformed on expectations of firmer demand, while IT stocks found support amid hopes of improved global tech spending.

However, Nair pointed out that broader Asian markets were weighed down by concerns over stretched AI-related valuations and rising Japanese bond yields, factors that briefly tempered domestic risk appetite.

Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking, said that renewed buying in IT, auto, metals, realty and banking counters helped the indices absorb recent bouts of profit-booking, aided by a fall in India VIX. The stability in market mood was further reinforced by strong equity inflows of Rs 29,894 crore in November, signalling sustained domestic participation.