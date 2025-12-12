Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDalal Street Witnesses Strong Gains, Sensex Tests 85,300, Nifty Closes Over 26,000

Dalal Street Witnesses Strong Gains, Sensex Tests 85,300, Nifty Closes Over 26,000

In the previous session, the Sensex opened trade at 85,119.68 or 301 points higher and the Nifty started trade at 25,982.80 or 84 points higher at 9:15 AM. 

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 04:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian benchmark indices closed higher on Friday at 3:30 PM as the Sensex tested 85,300 jumping over 450 points and the Nifty ended trade above 26,000 rising nearly 150 points.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, the top gainers included Tata Steel, Eternal, UltraCement, L&T and Maruti. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like the State Bank of India, Kotak Bank, PowerGrid, Asian Paints and ITC. 

In the previous session, the Sensex opened trade at 85,119.68 or 301 points higher and the Nifty started trade at 25,982.80 or 84 points higher at 9:15 AM. 

Global Markets, Oil Prices

Asian equities reflected a mixed trend, with South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index trading in the green. In contrast, China’s Shanghai SSE Composite index remained under pressure and quoted lower. US markets closed largely positive on Thursday, extending recent momentum across major indices.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 0.64 per cent to USD 61.69 per barrel.

Foreign Investors

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 2,020.94 crore on Thursday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) turned net buyers, purchasing shares worth Rs 3,796.07 crore, as per exchange data.

What Do Experts Say?

Analysts said the domestic market drew strength from easing global cues and sector-specific tailwinds, even as vulnerabilities persisted on the currency front.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, noted that the softening of US 10-year Treasury yields signalled a potential slowdown in future FII outflows, helping lift overall sentiment. He added that the auto sector outperformed on expectations of firmer demand, while IT stocks found support amid hopes of improved global tech spending.

However, Nair pointed out that broader Asian markets were weighed down by concerns over stretched AI-related valuations and rising Japanese bond yields, factors that briefly tempered domestic risk appetite.

Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking, said that renewed buying in IT, auto, metals, realty and banking counters helped the indices absorb recent bouts of profit-booking, aided by a fall in India VIX. The stability in market mood was further reinforced by strong equity inflows of Rs 29,894 crore in November, signalling sustained domestic participation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Read
Published at : 12 Dec 2025 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Closing Bell Nifty Stock Market Gains
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Census 2027 Gets Cabinet Nod; India To Conduct Massive Count In Two Phases
Census 2027 Gets Cabinet Nod; India To Conduct Massive Count In Two Phases
India
Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’
Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’
World
India, Russia And US To Come Together? Trump Weighs New ‘C5’ Power Bloc Sidelining Europe, G7
India, Russia And US To Come Together? Trump Weighs New ‘C5’ Power Bloc Sidelining Europe, G7
Business
IndiGo Meltdown Deepens As DGCA Grounds 4 Safety Inspectors Over Operational Oversight
IndiGo Crisis Fallout: DGCA Suspends 4 Key Safety Inspectors Over Compliance Failures
Advertisement

Videos

Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Dairy Businessman’s Son Shot in Shahdara, Delhi-Three Bullets Hit; Victim Hospitalised
AirAsia Flight Canceled at Delhi’s IGI Airport Due to Technical Fault; Passengers Protest
Modi and Trump Discuss Advancing India–US Trade Deal; Goyal Says Negotiations Progressing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget