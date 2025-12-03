Stock Markets Close Flat Before RBI MPC, Sensex Ends Above 85,100, Nifty Tests 26,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Indian benchmark indices closed marginally lower as the Sensex ended trade at 85,118.63 or over 19 points down and the Nifty closed at 25,985.10 or 47 points lower at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the morning trading session, the BSE Sensex started trading at 85,164, inching up 25 points, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped 17 points and tested 26k, around 9:15 AM.

RBI MPC Meet Kicks Off Amid Market Caution

Investor sentiment remained subdued ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which starts today. With speculation over a potential rate cut keeping markets on edge, traders braced for a volatile session.

The MPC meet will conclude on December 5, Friday, when RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is scheduled to announce the panel’s final decision. This marks the last monetary policy review of 2025.

Markets have been under pressure leading into the meeting. On Tuesday, benchmark indices extended losses, dragged down by heavy selling in major banking stocks and Reliance Industries, alongside continued foreign fund outflows. The Sensex dropped 503.63 points, or 0.59 per cent, to close at 85,138.27, while the Nifty slipped 143.55 points, or 0.55 per cent, to finish at 26,032.20.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, highlighted that the rupee’s slide has intensified investor caution. The domestic currency touched the 90-per-dollar mark intraday, eventually closing 46 paise lower at a record 89.99 against the US dollar on Tuesday.