LIVE: 22K & 24K Gold Price In India Today (Dec 3) Per Gram

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Dec 3) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold prices increased on Wednesday, reversing part of Tuesday's dip as negative sentiment across equity markets spilled over into the bullion trade. The rise came ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting this week, with analysts divided over the likelihood of an immediate rate cut. The uncertainty weighed on overall market momentum, tempering the strong gains seen previously on Monday.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India gained on Wednesday, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

On Wednesday, gold had opened December on a firm footing, with prices for both 22k and 24k purity moving higher across major Indian cities. The rally was supported by favourable global cues, expectations surrounding upcoming policy decisions, and steady domestic buying interest. Traders pointed out that benchmark markets such as Delhi, along with other metropolitan centres, continued to mirror the broader upward trajectory in bullion.

Market experts believe the current volatility may persist in the near term as investors shift focus to a series of high-impact events. These include key US economic indicators, a scheduled address by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and the RBI’s policy announcement later this week. Analysts add that despite Tuesday’s dip, gold could still edge towards new highs depending on how global monetary signals evolve and how domestic markets interpret central-bank guidance.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 3

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,073 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,985 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,157 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,060 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,058 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,970 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,058 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,970 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,058 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,970 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,058 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,970 per gram for 22-karat gold.

 

City 22k Gold Per Gram 24k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Delhi 11,985 13,073
Gold Rate in Chennai 12,060 13,157
Gold Rate in Bangalore 11,970 13,058
Gold Rate in Mumbai 11,970 13,058
Gold Rate in Pune 11,970 13,058
Gold Rate in Kolkata 11,970 13,058
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 11,970 13,058
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 11,975 13,063
Gold Rate in Indore 11,975 13,063
Gold Rate in Lucknow 11,985 13,073
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 12,060 13,157
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 11,970 13,058
Gold Rate in Mysore 11,970 13,058
Gold Rate in Kanpur 11,985 13,073
Gold Rate in Salem 12,060 13,157
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 11,970 13,058
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 11,970 13,058
Gold Rate in Patna 11,975 13,060

 

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
