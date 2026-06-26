Bumble's Future In Focus As Dating App Explores Possible Sale: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Competition, user fatigue challenge Bumble's women-first brand.

Dating app Bumble is reportedly exploring a potential sale as it grapples with slowing growth and declining user numbers in the increasingly competitive online dating market.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Reuters reported that Bumble is working with investment bankers at Morgan Stanley to evaluate a possible sale process, according to three sources familiar with the discussions.

The report stressed that no agreement has been reached and Bumble could ultimately decide to remain an independent company.

Bumble Weighs Strategic Options

The Austin, Texas-based company has seen its shares tumble 48% over the past year, reducing its market capitalisation to about $388 million.

Founded in 2014 by Tinder co-founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble built its identity around a women-first approach that requires women to initiate conversations. Wolfe Herd, who became the youngest woman to take a company public in the United States when Bumble debuted in 2021, returned as chief executive in March 2025 after stepping down from the role in 2023.

Blackstone acquired a majority stake in MagicLab, Bumble's parent company, in 2019 in a transaction that valued the business at around $3 billion. MagicLab was later renamed Bumble Inc. before its February 2021 stock market debut, when the company achieved a valuation of more than $7 billion. Blackstone affiliates also sold $28.2 million worth of Bumble shares earlier this month.

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Paying User Base Continues to Shrink

Bumble has struggled to maintain growth as its paying user base continues to contract.

The company's total paying users fell by more than 11% during the full year 2025 to approximately 3.7 million. Annual revenue also declined by nearly 10% to around $966 million over the same period.

The trend continued into the first quarter of 2026, with paying users dropping about 20% year-on-year after Bumble reduced lower engagement accounts from its platform.

Competition And Changing User Preferences Add Pressure

Bumble is not alone in facing headwinds across the online dating industry. Larger rival Match Group has also experienced slower growth, although its market value has risen by roughly 12% over the past year.

To counter weaker user numbers, Bumble has increased prices and focused on improving monetisation. As a result, its average revenue per paying user has risen modestly.

Even so, analysts say the company continues to face stronger competition, changing consumer preferences and growing fatigue with dating apps, particularly among younger users.

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Women-First Brand Faces New Challenges

Bumble's long-standing slogan, "Built for Women, Better for Everyone", helped distinguish the platform from rivals during its rapid expansion.

However, analysts increasingly believe that this positioning no longer offers the same competitive edge as user behaviour evolves across the online dating sector.

The company has also expanded beyond dating with products such as Bumble For Friends, designed for social networking, and Bumble Bizz, which focuses on professional networking. However, both services remain relatively small contributors to Bumble's overall business.