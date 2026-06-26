Thinking Of Taking A Loan? One Wrong Choice Could Mean Higher EMIs For Years

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Unsecured loans fit small needs, but carry higher interest rates.

Loans often make major financial goals possible when personal savings are not enough. Whether it is buying a home, starting a business or arranging a wedding, borrowing can reduce the immediate financial burden. However, selecting the right type of loan is just as important as deciding to borrow.

Before applying, borrowers should understand the difference between secured and unsecured loans. Each serves a different purpose and comes with its own advantages, risks and eligibility requirements. Choosing the right option depends on the amount needed, repayment capacity and whether the borrower can offer collateral.

While both loan types provide access to funds, factors such as interest rates, approval timelines and repayment terms can significantly affect the overall borrowing experience. Understanding these differences can help borrowers make an informed financial decision.

Understanding Secured And Unsecured Loans

A secured loan requires the borrower to pledge an asset, such as a house or gold, as collateral. This asset acts as security for the lender. If the borrower fails to repay the loan, the lender has the right to claim the pledged asset.

An unsecured loan, in contrast, does not require any collateral. Since lenders take on greater risk, these loans generally carry higher interest rates than secured loans. They are often preferred by borrowers who do not have assets to pledge but need quick access to funds.

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Key Factors That Differentiate The Two

Several factors should be considered before deciding between a secured and an unsecured loan.

Collateral is the biggest differentiator. A secured loan requires an asset as security, while an unsecured loan does not. Interest rates also vary considerably. Secured loans usually come with lower borrowing costs because the lender's risk is reduced, whereas unsecured loans are more expensive.

Loan amount and repayment tenure are equally important. Secured loans generally allow borrowers to access larger amounts and repay them over a longer period. Unsecured loans are better suited for smaller funding needs and usually come with shorter repayment tenures.

Loan processing also differs. Secured loans typically take longer to approve because lenders verify the pledged asset. Unsecured loans are processed more quickly but often have stricter eligibility requirements, including a minimum credit score of 750. Borrowers also face different risks. Defaulting on a secured loan could result in the loss of the pledged asset, while missing repayments on an unsecured loan can damage the borrower's credit score.

When A Secured Loan Is The Better Choice

A secured loan is generally the preferred option when a borrower needs a substantial amount of money. Whether the requirement is purchasing a vehicle or renovating a home, lenders are usually more willing to sanction higher amounts because the loan is backed by collateral.

Borrowers can improve their chances of approval by pledging assets such as property, a car or even mutual fund investments. Since unsecured loans typically come with lower borrowing limits, secured loans become a more practical choice for larger financial requirements.

Why Secured Loans Can Be More Affordable

One of the biggest advantages of secured loans is their lower interest rates. Because borrowers provide collateral, lenders face less risk and can offer more competitive borrowing costs.

Secured loans also typically come with longer repayment periods. This helps reduce equated monthly instalments (EMIs), making repayment more manageable. For borrowers looking for affordability over the long term, this combination of lower interest rates and extended tenure can make secured loans a more attractive option.

When An Unsecured Loan Makes Sense

An unsecured loan can be a suitable choice when the borrower needs a relatively small amount of money and does not have any assets to pledge as collateral.

These loans are generally approved and disbursed more quickly than secured loans, making them useful during urgent financial situations. However, borrowers should remember that the higher interest rates associated with unsecured loans can lead to larger EMIs.

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How Borrowers Can Protect Their Credit Profile

Maintaining a healthy credit profile is essential for securing favourable loan terms in the future. Credit bureaus maintain detailed records of repayment history, outstanding debt and credit scores, making timely repayments critical.

Missing EMI payments can lower a borrower's credit score and reduce future borrowing opportunities. A strong credit profile can improve the chances of obtaining loans at lower interest rates, longer repayment tenures and higher borrowing limits.

Borrowers can strengthen their credit profile by paying credit card bills and EMIs on time, setting reminders or automatic payments, keeping credit utilisation below 30 per cent, avoiding frequent loan or credit applications and regularly reviewing their credit reports for errors. Maintaining a balanced mix of secured and unsecured credit can also contribute to a healthier credit profile.