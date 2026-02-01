Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Defence Allocation Records Biggest Jump in A Decade Post Operation Sindoor

Defence Allocation Records Biggest Jump in A Decade Post Operation Sindoor

Capital expenditure rose by a record 22% to ₹2.19 lakh crore, focusing on advanced weapon systems and equipment for the Army, Air Force, and Navy, following Operation Sindoor.

By : Neeraj Rajput | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 01:43 PM (IST)

India’s defence spending received its biggest push in over a decade as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a nearly 15% increase in allocation in the Union Budget. The total defence outlay has been raised to ₹7.85 lakh crore, underscoring the government’s focus on strengthening military preparedness and modernisation.

A significant portion of the increase has been directed towards capital expenditure, which has been pegged at ₹2.19 lakh crore. This marks a record 22% rise in funds meant for weapons procurement and modernisation of the Army, Air Force and Navy, coming in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Capital Spending Gets Sharpest Boost

The sharp jump in capital allocation signals a renewed emphasis on acquiring advanced weapon systems, platforms and equipment across the three services. Capital expenditure typically covers big-ticket defence purchases and long-term capability upgrades, making it a key indicator of military modernisation.

In the previous financial year, 2025–26, the defence budget stood at ₹6.81 lakh crore, with ₹1.80 lakh crore allocated for capital spending. The latest figures reflect a substantial step-up compared with that base.

Biggest Increase in a Decade

Over the past ten years, annual increases in defence allocations have largely remained in the range of 9% to 10%. The current 15% jump marks a clear departure from that trend, making it one of the most pronounced increases in recent times.

The higher allocation comes at a time when defence preparedness and modernisation have gained renewed attention, with the government signalling its intent to accelerate upgrades and strengthen India’s overall military capability.

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
