Budget Historic Step Towards Making India Global Bio-Pharma Manufacturing Hub: Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Feb 1 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday hailed the Union Budget (2026-27) presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha and termed it as "a historic step towards making India a global Bio-Pharma manufacturing hub".

Sitharaman on Sunday proposed Rs 10,000 crore investment in the biopharma sector over the next five years, a move which would give a boost to the country's pharmaceuticals industry.

Biopharmaceuticals, or biologics, are complex medicines manufactured from living organisms, cells, or tissues rather than through chemical synthesis.

She also proposed interventions in six areas, including manufacturing, strategic and frontier sectors, healthcare and advanced technology.

In a post on X, Choudhary said, "A historic step towards making India a Global Bio-Pharma Manufacturing hub…With an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over the next 5 years, the 'Bio Pharma Shakti Project' will build a robust ecosystem for domestic production of biologics and biosimilar drugs. This will not only make India self-reliant in health security but also secure a leading position in the global pharma industry." This initiative will play a crucial role in job creation, reducing dependence on imports, and providing affordable medicines to the common people. It is a decisive step towards realising the resolve of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he wrote.

