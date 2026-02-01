Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBudgetBudget Historic Step Towards Making India Global Bio-Pharma Manufacturing Hub: Samrat Choudhary

Budget Historic Step Towards Making India Global Bio-Pharma Manufacturing Hub: Samrat Choudhary

Sitharaman on Sunday proposed Rs 10,000 crore investment in the biopharma sector over the next five years, a move which would give a boost to the country's pharmaceuticals industry.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 02:36 PM (IST)

Patna, Feb 1 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday hailed the Union Budget (2026-27) presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha and termed it as "a historic step towards making India a global Bio-Pharma manufacturing hub".

Sitharaman on Sunday proposed Rs 10,000 crore investment in the biopharma sector over the next five years, a move which would give a boost to the country's pharmaceuticals industry.

Biopharmaceuticals, or biologics, are complex medicines manufactured from living organisms, cells, or tissues rather than through chemical synthesis.

She also proposed interventions in six areas, including manufacturing, strategic and frontier sectors, healthcare and advanced technology.

In a post on X, Choudhary said, "A historic step towards making India a Global Bio-Pharma Manufacturing hub…With an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over the next 5 years, the 'Bio Pharma Shakti Project' will build a robust ecosystem for domestic production of biologics and biosimilar drugs. This will not only make India self-reliant in health security but also secure a leading position in the global pharma industry." This initiative will play a crucial role in job creation, reducing dependence on imports, and providing affordable medicines to the common people. It is a decisive step towards realising the resolve of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he wrote.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Tax Update: India to Implement New Simplified Income Tax Act from April 2026

Published at : 01 Feb 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs PAK U19 World Cup LIVE Score: Suryavanshi Storm Stalled - Mohammad Sayyam Strikes For Pakistan!
IND vs PAK U19 World Cup LIVE Score: Suryavanshi Storm Stalled - Mohammad Sayyam Strikes For Pakistan!
News
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
Cities
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
World
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Advertisement

Videos

Tax Update: India to Implement New Simplified Income Tax Act from April 2026
Finance Update: India Achieves Fiscal Deficit Control at 4.4%, Eyes 4.3% in 2026-27
Breaking News: India Launches Women-Led Enterprises & Disability Support Programs to Boost Employment
Breaking News: India to Upgrade WHO Medical Center, Boost Veterinary, Creative & Space Research
Exclusive Update: India Plans 5 High-Speed Rail Corridors & Financial Sector Overhaul
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget