×

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBSE Issues Alert On Illegal Investment Services, Asks Investors To Stay Away

BSE Issues Alert On Illegal Investment Services, Asks Investors To Stay Away

Aditya Rishab Mishra is allegedly offering investment and trading recommendations and account‑handling services without necessary SEBI registration, an official release said.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 04:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Stock exchange BSE Limited on Tuesday warned investors about an individual identified as Aditya Rishab Mishra offering illegal services and cautioned investors to stay away from products offered by him.

Aditya Rishab Mishra is allegedly offering investment and trading recommendations and account‑handling services without necessary SEBI registration, an official release said.

"Please note that these individuals/entities are neither registered as member nor as Authorised Person of any registered member of the BSE Limited. The Exchange provides a facility to verify the registration of Exchange intermediaries at following links on the Exchange website," the statement said.

Investors were advised not to share their trading credentials such as user id/password with anyone for trading in their account/handling of the portfolio.

BSE warned that these schemes involve significant risks and do not provide access to investor protection or dispute resolution mechanisms. It urged investors to check registration of its intermediaries, or enlistment of Investment Advisors (IA) or Research Analysts (RA) on its website.

BSE had repeatedly urged investors to use SEBI’s portal to access investor protection and dispute resolution services.

However, participation in such prohibited schemes is at investors' own risk, cost and consequences as such schemes are neither approved nor endorsed by the Exchange.

SEBI had also recently alerted unregistered investment advisory services being provided by entities that falsely claim to be registered intermediaries with SEBI or by showcasing fake certificates purportedly issued by the regulator.

In order to combat market abuse, a Market Intelligence portal has been developed for market participants to provide inputs pertaining to market abuse.

SEBI had banned its registered intermediaries or their agents to have any association or relationship in any form, whether monetary or non-monetary, for any promotion or advertisement of their services or products, with any unregistered entities.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 04:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stock Market BSE. Investment Advice Stock Market Investing Aditya Rishab Mishra
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Was Pahalgam Executed By Centre?’ Mamata Targets Amit Shah At Bengal Rally
‘Was Pahalgam Executed By Centre?’ Mamata Targets Amit Shah At Bengal Rally
World
'Deeply Concerned': PM Modi Voices Alarm Over Reported Drone Attack On Putin Residence
'Deeply Concerned': PM Modi Voices Alarm Over Reported Drone Attack On Putin Residence
India
Khaleda Zia And India: From Signing Trade Pact With Manmohan Singh To Seeking ‘Democracy’ With Modi
Khaleda Zia And India: From Signing Trade Pact With Manmohan Singh To Seeking ‘Democracy’ With Modi
India
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dehradun Student Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage, Police Deny Racial Angle Amid FIR Contradictions
Angel Chakma Murder: CM Dhami Assures Justice, Announces Compensation
Breaking News: Sambhal Cemetery Land Survey Begins Amid Alleged Illegal Encroachment
Breaking: Almora Bus Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand, 7 Dead in Bhikiyasain Area
Breaking News: Political Heat in Bengal as Amit Shah Meets Party Workers and Legislators
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget