As October 2025 approaches, bank customers across India should take note of the upcoming holidays to avoid disruptions in financial activities. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases an official holiday calendar every year, which lists when scheduled banks, public sector, private, cooperative, rural, and local institutions will remain closed.

The RBI’s guidelines categorise bank holidays into three main groups:

Weekly closures: All Sundays, along with the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

National and gazetted holidays: Fixed days that are observed widely across the country.

Regional and festival-specific holidays: Days declared in certain states to mark cultural or religious events.

These notifications apply uniformly to all scheduled banks, making the RBI list the most reliable source of information for customers.

Bank Holidays in October 2025

The October calendar is packed with both national and state-level observances. Overall, banks will observe up to 21 holidays this month across the country, including festivals and national holidays. Some important dates to keep in mind include:

Maha Navami (October 1, 2025): Banks will be closed in states such as Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu.

Vijayadashami/Dussehra: A significant festival holiday recognised in many parts of India.

Bhai Dooj (October 23, 2025): Observed in states like Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

In addition, banks will not operate on Sundays as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, as per RBI rules. The complete holiday calendar for October is shared below.

Date Day Holiday Regions October 1, 2025 Wednesday Navaratri Ends/Maha Navami/Dussehra/Ayudhapooja, Vijayadasami/Durga Puja (Dasain) Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram October 2, 2025 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dasara/Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada October 3, 2025 Friday Durga Puja (Dasain) Gangtok October 4, 2025 Saturday Durga Puja (Dasain) Gangtok October 5, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday All Over India October 6, 2025 Monday Lakshmi Puja Agartala and Kolkata October 7, 2025 Tuesday Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kumar Purnima Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, and Shimla October 10, 2025 Friday Karva Chauth Shimla October 11, 2025 Saturday Second Saturday All Over India October 12, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday All Over India October 18, 2025 Saturday Kati Bihu Guwahati October 19, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday All Over India October 20, 2025 Monday Diwali (Deepavali)/Naraka Chaturdashi/Kali Puja Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada October 21, 2025 Tuesday Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Srinagar October 22, 2025 Wednesday Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja/Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Patna October 23, 2025 Thursday Bhai Bij/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Bhratridwitiya/Ningol Chakkouba Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla October 25, 2025 Saturday Fourth Saturday All Over India October 26, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday All Over India October 27, 2025 Monday Chath Puja (Evening Puja) Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi October 28, 2025 Tuesday Chath Puja (Morning Puja) Raipur and Ranchi October 31, 2025 Thursday Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday Ahmedabad

How Customers Will Be Affected

When branches remain shut, services like cash deposits, cheque clearances, demand drafts, or updating passbooks cannot be accessed. However, digital alternatives such as mobile banking, internet banking, and ATMs will function without interruption.

If a financial commitment such as a loan repayment, recurring deposit, or investment maturity coincides with a holiday, the RBI mandates that processing will be shifted to the next working day.

Planning Ahead for Smooth Transactions

For individuals or businesses relying on physical branch services, it is advisable to schedule key transactions at least a day or two before holidays. While online platforms reduce dependency on branches, tasks requiring direct staff intervention must be planned in advance to avoid delays.

With several national and regional observances lined up in October 2025, careful planning can ensure that financial activities remain smooth and uninterrupted.