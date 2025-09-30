Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bank Holidays In October 2025: Gandhi Jayanti To Diwali, Check When Branches Will Be Closed Nationwide

Bank Holidays in October 2025: Overall, banks will observe up to 21 holidays this month across the country, including festivals and national holidays.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As October 2025 approaches, bank customers across India should take note of the upcoming holidays to avoid disruptions in financial activities. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases an official holiday calendar every year, which lists when scheduled banks, public sector, private, cooperative, rural, and local institutions will remain closed.

The RBI’s guidelines categorise bank holidays into three main groups:

Weekly closures: All Sundays, along with the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
National and gazetted holidays: Fixed days that are observed widely across the country.
Regional and festival-specific holidays: Days declared in certain states to mark cultural or religious events.

These notifications apply uniformly to all scheduled banks, making the RBI list the most reliable source of information for customers.

Bank Holidays in October 2025

The October calendar is packed with both national and state-level observances. Overall, banks will observe up to 21 holidays this month across the country, including festivals and national holidays. Some important dates to keep in mind include:

Maha Navami (October 1, 2025): Banks will be closed in states such as Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu.
Vijayadashami/Dussehra: A significant festival holiday recognised in many parts of India.
Bhai Dooj (October 23, 2025): Observed in states like Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

In addition, banks will not operate on Sundays as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, as per RBI rules. The complete holiday calendar for October is shared below.

Date

Day

Holiday

Regions

October

1,

2025

Wednesday

 Navaratri Ends/Maha Navami/Dussehra/Ayudhapooja, Vijayadasami/Durga Puja (Dasain)

 

Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram

October

2,

2025

 

Thursday

 

 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dasara/Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva

 

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru,  Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada

October

3,

2025

Friday

 Durga Puja (Dasain)

 

Gangtok

October

4,

2025

Saturday

 Durga Puja (Dasain)

 

Gangtok

October

5,

2025

 

Sunday

 

 Weekend Holiday

All Over India

October

6,

2025

 

Monday

 

 Lakshmi Puja

 

Agartala and Kolkata

October

7,

2025

 

Tuesday

 

 Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kumar Purnima Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, and Shimla

October

10,

2025

 

Friday

 

 Karva Chauth  Shimla

October

11,

2025

 

Saturday

 

 Second Saturday

All Over India

October

12,

2025

 

Sunday

 

 Weekend Holiday

All Over India

October

18,

2025

Saturday

 Kati Bihu

 

Guwahati

October

19,

2025

 

Sunday

 

 Weekend Holiday

All Over India

 

 

October

20,

2025

 

Monday

 Diwali (Deepavali)/Naraka Chaturdashi/Kali Puja

 

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru,  Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada

 

October

21,

2025

 

Tuesday

 Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja

Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Srinagar

 

October

22,

2025

 

Wednesday

 Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja/Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)  Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Patna

October

23,

2025

Thursday

 Bhai Bij/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Bhratridwitiya/Ningol Chakkouba Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla

October

25,

2025

Saturday

Fourth Saturday

All Over India

October

26,

2025

Sunday

Weekend Holiday

All Over India

October

27,

2025

Monday

 Chath Puja (Evening Puja) Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi

October

28,

2025

Tuesday

 Chath Puja (Morning Puja)  Raipur and Ranchi

October

31, 

2025

Thursday

 Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday  Ahmedabad

How Customers Will Be Affected

When branches remain shut, services like cash deposits, cheque clearances, demand drafts, or updating passbooks cannot be accessed. However, digital alternatives such as mobile banking, internet banking, and ATMs will function without interruption.

If a financial commitment such as a loan repayment, recurring deposit, or investment maturity coincides with a holiday, the RBI mandates that processing will be shifted to the next working day.

Planning Ahead for Smooth Transactions

For individuals or businesses relying on physical branch services, it is advisable to schedule key transactions at least a day or two before holidays. While online platforms reduce dependency on branches, tasks requiring direct staff intervention must be planned in advance to avoid delays.

With several national and regional observances lined up in October 2025, careful planning can ensure that financial activities remain smooth and uninterrupted.

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Gandhi Jayanti Bank Holidays In October RBI Bank Holidays
