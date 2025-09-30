Bank Holidays In October 2025: Gandhi Jayanti To Diwali, Check When Branches Will Be Closed Nationwide
Bank Holidays in October 2025: Overall, banks will observe up to 21 holidays this month across the country, including festivals and national holidays.
As October 2025 approaches, bank customers across India should take note of the upcoming holidays to avoid disruptions in financial activities. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases an official holiday calendar every year, which lists when scheduled banks, public sector, private, cooperative, rural, and local institutions will remain closed.
The RBI’s guidelines categorise bank holidays into three main groups:
Weekly closures: All Sundays, along with the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
National and gazetted holidays: Fixed days that are observed widely across the country.
Regional and festival-specific holidays: Days declared in certain states to mark cultural or religious events.
These notifications apply uniformly to all scheduled banks, making the RBI list the most reliable source of information for customers.
Bank Holidays in October 2025
The October calendar is packed with both national and state-level observances. Overall, banks will observe up to 21 holidays this month across the country, including festivals and national holidays. Some important dates to keep in mind include:
Maha Navami (October 1, 2025): Banks will be closed in states such as Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu.
Vijayadashami/Dussehra: A significant festival holiday recognised in many parts of India.
Bhai Dooj (October 23, 2025): Observed in states like Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.
In addition, banks will not operate on Sundays as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, as per RBI rules. The complete holiday calendar for October is shared below.
|Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Regions
|
October
1,
2025
|
Wednesday
|Navaratri Ends/Maha Navami/Dussehra/Ayudhapooja, Vijayadasami/Durga Puja (Dasain)
|
Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram
|
October
2,
2025
|
Thursday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dasara/Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva
|
Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada
|
October
3,
2025
|
Friday
|Durga Puja (Dasain)
|
Gangtok
|
October
4,
2025
|
Saturday
|Durga Puja (Dasain)
|
Gangtok
|
October
5,
2025
|
Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|
All Over India
|
October
6,
2025
|
Monday
|Lakshmi Puja
|
Agartala and Kolkata
|
October
7,
2025
|
Tuesday
|Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kumar Purnima
|Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, and Shimla
|
October
10,
2025
|
Friday
|Karva Chauth
|Shimla
|
October
11,
2025
|
Saturday
|Second Saturday
|
All Over India
|
October
12,
2025
|
Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|
All Over India
|
October
18,
2025
|
Saturday
|Kati Bihu
|
Guwahati
|
October
19,
2025
|
Sunday
|Weekend Holiday
|
All Over India
|
October
20,
2025
|
Monday
|Diwali (Deepavali)/Naraka Chaturdashi/Kali Puja
|
Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada
|
October
21,
2025
|
Tuesday
|Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja
|
Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Srinagar
|
October
22,
2025
|
Wednesday
|Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja/Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)
|Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Patna
|
October
23,
2025
|
Thursday
|Bhai Bij/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Bhratridwitiya/Ningol Chakkouba
|Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla
|
October
25,
2025
|
Saturday
|
Fourth Saturday
|
All Over India
|
October
26,
2025
|
Sunday
|
Weekend Holiday
|
All Over India
|
October
27,
2025
|
Monday
|Chath Puja (Evening Puja)
|Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi
|
October
28,
2025
|
Tuesday
|Chath Puja (Morning Puja)
|Raipur and Ranchi
|
October
31,
2025
|
Thursday
|Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday
|Ahmedabad
How Customers Will Be Affected
When branches remain shut, services like cash deposits, cheque clearances, demand drafts, or updating passbooks cannot be accessed. However, digital alternatives such as mobile banking, internet banking, and ATMs will function without interruption.
If a financial commitment such as a loan repayment, recurring deposit, or investment maturity coincides with a holiday, the RBI mandates that processing will be shifted to the next working day.
Planning Ahead for Smooth Transactions
For individuals or businesses relying on physical branch services, it is advisable to schedule key transactions at least a day or two before holidays. While online platforms reduce dependency on branches, tasks requiring direct staff intervention must be planned in advance to avoid delays.
With several national and regional observances lined up in October 2025, careful planning can ensure that financial activities remain smooth and uninterrupted.