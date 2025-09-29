8th Pay Commission Rollout Likely By 2028: What Central Employees Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The 8th Pay Commission, which will overhaul the salaries of nearly 50 lakh central government employees, was approved by the Union Cabinet in January.

However, almost nine months on, details regarding the official notification, Terms of Reference (ToR), and appointment of commission members remain pending, leaving employees uncertain about the rollout timeline. Analysts now suggest that full implementation may only occur by 2028.

Why the 8th Pay Commission May Take Until 2028

Historically, Pay Commissions take around two to three years from their formation to implementation. Given that 2025 is nearing its end without any formal notification or member appointments for the 8th Pay Commission, projecting a full rollout by 2028 aligns with past patterns.

Timeline of Previous Pay Commissions

5th Pay Commission: Appointed in April 1994, the 5th Pay Commission submitted its report by January 1997. Its recommendations, implemented from January 1, 1996, simplified pay scales and introduced dearness relief for employees.

6th Pay Commission: Constituted on October 20, the 6th Pay Commission submitted its report in March 2008. The government accepted the recommendations in August 2008, with salaries effective from January 1, 2006. This commission increased the minimum monthly pay to Rs 7,000, up Rs 4,450 from the previous scale, and introduced pay bands and grade pay, significantly altering government salary structures.

7th Pay Commission: Formed in February 2014, the 7th Pay Commission finalised its ToR by March 2014 and submitted the report in November 2015. The government approved the recommendations in June 2016, with implementation starting in January 2016.

Current Status of the 8th Pay Commission

Despite the cabinet approval earlier this year, the government has yet to issue the ToR or appoint commission members. Considering the time required to prepare and submit the report, typically around two years, followed by government review and approval, the 8th Pay Commission is likely to take several more years before being implemented.

Significance of the Pay Commission

The 8th Pay Commission will impact nearly 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel. Additionally, about 65 lakh pensioners, including defence retirees, are expected to benefit from revised pensions.

Pay Commissions are crucial for reviewing and recommending salary revisions for government employees, considering factors such as inflation, economic conditions, and income disparities. Beyond salaries, the commission also evaluates bonuses, perks, allowances, and other benefits, ensuring government compensation remains equitable and aligned with current economic realities.