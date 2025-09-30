Stock Market Holidays October 2025: NSE, BSE Closed On These Dates, See Muhurat Trading Timings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NSE Holidays in October 2025: Indian equity markets are set for a short break in October, with the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) observing multiple trading holidays during the festive season.

As per the official holiday calendar, trading activity will pause on three occasions in October, while investors will also participate in a special Muhurat trading session to mark Diwali.

Trading Holidays in October 2025

According to the exchanges, the first holiday of the month will fall on October 2, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. Later in the month, markets will remain closed on October 21 for Diwali and Laxmi Pujan, and again on October 22 for Diwali and Balipratipada. The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) and currency derivatives market will also be closed on these dates, aligning with the schedule of equity markets.

In total, investors will see 11 non-trading days in October 2025 when weekends are included. This period is likely to result in lighter trading volumes around the holidays, with the focus shifting to festive demand and corporate earnings announcements.

Stock Market Holidays In October

Date Day Holiday October 2, 2025 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra October 4, 2025 Saturday Weekend Holiday October 5, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday October 11, 2025 Saturday Weekend Holiday October 12, 2025 Sunday Independence Day October 18, 2025 Saturday Weekend Holiday October 19, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday October 21, 2025 Tuesday Diwali * Laxmi Pujan October 22, 2025 Wednesday Diwali Balipratipada October 25, 2025 Saturday Weekend Holiday October 26, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday

Special Muhurat Trading Session

A highlight of October will be the Muhurat trading session, a traditional one-hour trading window conducted annually on Diwali. For 2025, the session will take place on October 21 between 1:45 PM and 2:45 PM, with the deadline for trade modification set at 2:55 PM, as confirmed by circulars issued by both the NSE and BSE.

In its notice, the National Stock Exchange emphasised: “All trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations.” The session symbolises prosperity and marks the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year, known as Samvat 2082.

Significance of Muhurat Trading

Muhurat trading holds cultural and financial significance in India. The session is considered an auspicious start to the new year for investors, who view it as a time to make fresh investments. The trading window spans across equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures and options, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB).

Historically, Muhurat trading sessions have delivered positive outcomes despite limited participation. Over the past 16 years, benchmark indices have closed higher on 13 occasions during this special session. In 2024, for instance, the Sensex gained 335 points (0.42 per cent) to end at 79,724, while the Nifty 50 advanced 99 points (0.41 per cent) to close at 24,304, continuing the tradition of festive gains.

Upcoming Holidays in 2025

Beyond October, markets will also remain shut on November 5 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti and on December 25 for Christmas. These closures, along with the October holidays, provide traders with a clear calendar for planning their strategies.

With October shaping up as a festive yet shortened month for markets, investors will need to align their trading activity accordingly, while also keeping an eye on the symbolic Muhurat session that has historically brought cheer to Dalal Street.