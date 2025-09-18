Bank Holiday Today: Why Banks Are Closed On Sep 18 And Where Services Are Impacted

As the week progresses, many account holders are left wondering whether banks are operating today. Customers need not worry as September 18 is a bank holiday only in Meghalaya.

However, individuals in the state will have to plan their banking errands around this day. All public and private sector banks in Shillong are closed today in observance of Unitarian Anniversary Day.

This day marks the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887 by Hajjom Kissor Singh and is primarily celebrated in Meghalaya. This year, the state observes the 128th anniversary of Khasi Unitarianism, which continues to be commemorated through services and gatherings that highlight the church’s enduring legacy.

Why Banks Are Closed Today

Unitarian Anniversary Day is recognised as a regional holiday under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, which specifies bank closures based on cultural, regional, and religious occasions. Accordingly, banks across Shillong remain shut for the day. While operations are affected in this region, banking services in other parts of India continue as usual.

In addition to regional holidays, banks across the country are uniformly closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Therefore, apart from today, banks will also remain closed nationwide on September 21 for a regular weekend holiday.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in September 2025

If you are planning financial transactions, it is important to note the following dates when banks will be shut in various states and cities:

September 18: Banks closed in Shillong for Unitarian Anniversary Day.

September 22: Banks closed in Jaipur on account of Navratra Sthapna, marking the start of Navratri festivities.

September 23: Banks closed in Jammu and Srinagar for the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the last monarch of Jammu & Kashmir.

September 29: Banks closed in Agartala, Kolkata, and Guwahati for Maha Saptami, the seventh day of Durga Puja.

September 30: Multiple cities, including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi, will see bank closures for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, an important day in both Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations.

What to Do When Banks Are Shut

Despite physical branches being closed, customers can continue to rely on online and mobile banking platforms for most transactions, including transfers, bill payments, and account management. ATMs remain operational for cash withdrawals, and UPI services continue to function normally unless otherwise notified by the service provider.

The RBI, in consultation with state governments, publishes the official bank holiday list each year, ensuring that both national and regional occasions are taken into account. This enables customers and financial institutions to plan their schedules around key dates..