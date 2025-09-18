Markets Welcome Fed's Rate Cut, Sensex Opens Over 83K, Nifty Above 25,400
In the pre-open session, the Sensex soared close to 400 points to cross 83K, as the Nifty jumped over 50 points to inch closer to 25,400, around 9:02 AM.
In the broader markets, the Nifty Bank led across the board and rose 0.44 per cent. Sectorally, the IT index stood out after it climbed 1.5 per cent. On the other hand, the Metal index slipped 0.24 per cent.
How Did Markets Fare On Sep 18?
Indian equity benchmarks extended gains for the second straight session on Wednesday, supported by firm buying in IT, banking and auto stocks as investors cheered progress in trade talks between India and the United States. The Sensex climbed 313.02 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 82,693.71 after touching an intraday high of 82,741.95, up 361.26 points. The Nifty advanced 91.15 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 25,330.25.
The Commerce Ministry said discussions with the US delegation were “positive,” with both sides agreeing to intensify efforts to conclude a “mutually beneficial” agreement at the earliest. Nifty extended its bullish momentum today, opening positive and holding firm within the 25,300 zone throughout the session, reflecting strong underlying sentiment.