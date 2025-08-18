Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, fulfils most of its demand through imports, with recycled gold contributing minimally. Since global trade in the precious metal is denominated in US dollars, shifts in the rupee-dollar exchange rate quickly influence domestic prices. Apart from currency volatility, gold rates are also shaped by import duties, GST, and state-level levies. Considered a traditional hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty, gold remains attractive to investors. However, its value is highly sensitive to international triggers such as bond yield movements, investor sentiment, and policy shifts, resulting in frequent fluctuations in Indian markets.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,290 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,133 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,275 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,118 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,275 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,118 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,275 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,118 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,275 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,118 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,275 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,118 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,280 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,123 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,275 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,118 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,280 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,123 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,290 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,133 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).