Bank Holidays Between August 18-25: Banks To Remain Closed On These Dates

As the third week of August begins, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified a set of bank holidays under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act. Between 18 and 25 August 2025, banking operations in some parts of the country will remain suspended due to state-specific festivals, weekend closures, and regular Sunday offs. For customers planning financial transactions or banking-related activities, keeping track of these dates will help avoid unnecessary inconvenience.

Bank Holidays This Week

On 19 August (Tuesday), banks in Agartala, Tripura, will remain closed in honour of the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, a much-revered ruler remembered for his contributions to modernising Tripura. The closure is limited to the state capital, and services in other parts of the country will continue as usual.

Banks across the country will shut their doors on 23 August (Saturday), which marks the fourth Saturday of the month. Under current norms, the second and fourth Saturdays are observed as holidays by all scheduled banks in India. This will be followed by the routine Sunday holiday on 24 August, when banks nationwide will remain closed.

Together, these closures effectively mean a long weekend for banking staff and a restricted window for customers to carry out in-person transactions at branches.

What Services Remain Available?

Although branch counters will not be functional on these dates, most essential financial services remain accessible. Customers can continue to rely on ATMs for cash withdrawals, while online and mobile banking facilities will operate as usual unless a rare technical disruption is announced by individual banks. Payment platforms such as UPI and net banking also remain unaffected, ensuring that fund transfers, bill payments, and other digital transactions can be completed seamlessly.

Why Bank Holidays Are Declared

The list of banking holidays is drawn up annually by the RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs the use of cheques, bills of exchange, and promissory notes. On such holidays, physical processing of these instruments cannot take place, making branch closures necessary. However, regional festivals, cultural observances, and administrative practices mean that the holiday schedule often varies from state to state.

Plan Ahead for Smooth Transactions

With banks in Agartala closing for a local holiday and nationwide closures over the weekend, customers are advised to plan cash withdrawals, cheque deposits, and branch visits in advance. It is always recommended to check with local bank branches for state-specific schedules, particularly in case of emergencies or if a long weekend could delay important financial commitments.

By being aware of the closures between 18 and 25 August 2025, customers can manage their finances without disruption while continuing to use digital modes of payment and banking to stay connected.