Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDalal Street's Diwali Ritual: All You Need to Know About Muhurat Trading 2025

Dalal Street's Diwali Ritual: All You Need to Know About Muhurat Trading 2025

While regular trading remains suspended today for Diwali Lakshmi Pujan, the Muhurat Trading will allow investors to place token trades, to mark the beginning of the Hindu New Year, Samvat 2082.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 10:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian financial markets are set to observe a crucial two-day break this week, but not before participating in one of the stock market’s most cherished annual rituals. The BSE and NSE will hold a special one-hour Muhurat Trading session today, October 21, to mark the beginning of the Hindu New Year, Samvat 2082.

While regular trading remains suspended for the day in observance of Diwali Lakshmi Pujan, this brief, ceremonial window allows investors to place token trades, blending centuries-old traditions of wealth and prosperity with modern-day finance. Markets will then remain fully closed tomorrow, resulting in a three-day pause in normal activity before regular hours resume.

The Auspicious Hour: Muhurat Trading Schedule

For traders and investors looking to participate in this auspicious session, the timings have been confirmed, noting a significant change in the schedule for 2025.

Unlike recent years where the session took place in the evening, the Muhurat Trading window is set for the afternoon.

Pre-Open Session - 1:30 PM to 1:45 PM 
Main Trading Session - 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM

The session will be operational across all segments, including equities, futures and options, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB). It is widely viewed by investors as a chance to make their first, symbolic investment of the new financial year, praying for future success and financial growth.

Faith Meets Finance: The Tradition of Samvat 2082

The term Muhurat itself is derived from Sanskrit, signifying an 'auspicious hour', a precise time believed to be favourable for beginning new ventures.

The tradition dates back to 1957 when the BSE first introduced the ritual, primarily serving the traditional Indian business communities, such as the Marwaris and Gujaratis, who historically considered Diwali as the start of their new accounting year. This practice, known as Chopda Pujan*(worshipping new account books), was seamlessly integrated into the stock market culture.

Post-Diwali Stock Market Holidays Explained

Following the short burst of activity today, the stock exchanges will remain fully closed on Wednesday, October 22. This closure is in observance of Balipratipada, also known as Bali Pratipada. The observance of Balipratipada ensures a consecutive two-day trading holiday (excluding the Muhurat session) for the NSE and BSE, with regular operations set to resume on Thursday.

Date

Day

Holiday

 

October 21,

 2025

 

Tuesday

 

 Diwali * Laxmi Pujan

October 22, 

2025

 

Wednesday

 

 Diwali Balipratipada

October 25, 

2025

 

Saturday

 

Weekend Holiday

October 26, 

2025

 

Sunday

 

 

Weekend Holiday

 

A Cautionary Note for Investors

While the mood is celebratory, market analysts are advising caution for those engaging in the one-hour session. Due to its ceremonial nature:

Low Liquidity: Trading volumes are typically thin during Muhurat Trading, which can lead to rapid price movements and wider bid-ask spreads.
Volatility Risk: The session is susceptible to increased volatility. Investors are advised to focus on token purchases of fundamentally strong, blue-chip stocks rather than engaging in high-frequency or large speculative trades.
Settlement Rules: It is crucial to remember that all trades executed during this session are real and carry normal settlement obligations.

The two-day break also warrants careful planning for those with short-term strategies, as any open positions will need to weather the collective market pause.

Looking ahead, analysts project that Samvat 2082 could be driven by robust earnings growth in key sectors such as Auto and Financials, although global economic uncertainty remains a persistent factor.

Also read
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 10:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Bse NSE Muhurat Trading Muhurat Trading Timings BSE.
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
World
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
World
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis, Calls It ‘Canadian Problem’
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis
Election 2025
Bihar Election: JMM Pulls Out Of Race, Accuses RJD-Congress Of Political Conspiracy, ‘Betrayal Won’t Be Forgotten’
Bihar Election: JMM Pulls Out Of Race, Accuses RJD-Congress Of Political Conspiracy, ‘Betrayal Won’t Be Forgotten’
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget