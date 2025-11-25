Markets Gear For Volatile Session Ahead, Sensex Tests 84,800, Nifty Marginally Lower

The Indian stock market looked set for a volatile trading session on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 84,800, tanking 81 points, while the NSE Nifty50 began the day below 25,950, slipped close to 20 points, around 9:15 AM. The GIFT Nifty, however, gave indications of a positive session ahead for equities.

In the previous session on Monday, both benchmarks dragged the market lower, with Nifty falling below the 26K mark. After holding modest gains through most of the day, investors turned cautious in the final stretch of trade.

The Sensex ended 331.21 points down, or 0.39 per cent, closing just under the 85,000 level at 84,900.71. The Nifty also lost ground, declining 108.65 points, or 0.42 per cent, to settle at 25,959.50.