Markets Gear For Volatile Session Ahead, Sensex Tests 84,800, Nifty Marginally Lower

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
The Indian stock market looked set for a volatile trading session on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 84,800, tanking 81 points, while the NSE Nifty50 began the day below 25,950, slipped close to 20 points, around 9:15 AM. The GIFT Nifty, however, gave indications of a positive session ahead for equities.

In the previous session on Monday, both benchmarks dragged the market lower, with Nifty falling below the 26K mark. After holding modest gains through most of the day, investors turned cautious in the final stretch of trade.

The  Sensex ended 331.21 points down, or 0.39 per cent, closing just under the 85,000 level at 84,900.71. The  Nifty also lost ground, declining 108.65 points, or 0.42 per cent, to settle at 25,959.50. 

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Published at : 25 Nov 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
