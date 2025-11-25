Explorer
Stock Markets Open On Muted Note, Sensex Opens Above 84,970, Nifty Tests 26,00
The Indian benchmark indices opened on a muted note on Tuesday as the Sensex started trade above 84,970 or 73 points higher and the Nifty opened at 25,931 or 27 points lower.
In the pre-open session, the Sensex was trading above 84,900 or 13 points higher and the Nifty was trading at 26,296 or 336 points higher around 9:02 AM.
The Gift Nifty was also trading at 25,988.50 or 1.50 points higher at 8:50 AM.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Follow Business News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Cities
PM Modi In Ayodhya: Temple Town Decked Up For Grand Ceremony, Heavy Security In Place
Cities
Delhi Govt Caps Office Attendance At 50% As Pollution Rises; Others To WFH
Bihar
After Bihar Poll Debacle, Congress Expels 7 Leaders Over Anti-Party Activities
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion
Advertisement