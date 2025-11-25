Stock Markets Open On Muted Note, Sensex Opens Above 84,970, Nifty Tests 26,00

The Indian benchmark indices opened on a muted note on Tuesday as the Sensex started trade above 84,970 or 73 points higher and the Nifty opened at 25,931 or 27 points lower.

In the pre-open session, the Sensex was trading above 84,900 or 13 points higher and the Nifty was trading at 26,296 or 336 points higher around 9:02 AM.

The Gift Nifty was also trading at 25,988.50 or 1.50 points higher at 8:50 AM.