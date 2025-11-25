Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Stock Markets Open On Muted Note, Sensex Opens Above 84,970, Nifty Tests 26,00

Stock Markets Open On Muted Note, Sensex Opens Above 84,970, Nifty Tests 26,00

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
The Indian benchmark indices opened on a muted note on Tuesday as the Sensex started trade above 84,970 or 73 points higher and the Nifty opened at 25,931 or 27 points lower.

In the pre-open session, the Sensex was trading above 84,900 or 13 points higher and the Nifty was trading at 26,296 or 336 points higher around 9:02 AM.

The Gift Nifty was also trading at 25,988.50 or 1.50 points higher at 8:50 AM.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Published at : 25 Nov 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
