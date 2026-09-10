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English NewsBusinessApple's first-ever foldable phone iPhone Duo to be available for Rs 2.99 lakh apiece from Oct 23

Apple's first-ever foldable phone iPhone Duo to be available for Rs 2.99 lakh apiece from Oct 23

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI): US smart devices major Apple on Wednesday unveiled its first-ever foldable smartphone iPhone Duo -- the most expensive mobile phone from the company's stable, which will be available in India from October 23 at a starting price of around Rs 3 lakh apiece, according to the company statemen.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 12:22 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI): US smart devices major Apple on Wednesday unveiled its first-ever foldable smartphone iPhone Duo -- the most expensive mobile phone from the company's stable, which will be available in India from October 23 at a starting price of around Rs 3 lakh apiece, according to the company statement.

iPhone Duo is available in star white and night sky, and starts at Rs 2,99,900 in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage capacities.

"Customers in more than 70 countries and regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Germany, India...will be able to pre-order iPhone Duo beginning at 5 a.m. PT on Friday, October 16, with availability beginning Friday, October 23," the statement said.

The new edition of ultra premium iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available in India from September 18 at starting price of Rs 1,64,900 and Rs 1,79,900 respectively, according to the statement.

Phone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available in four colours- black, silver, glacier, and an all-new burgundy.

"iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage capacities. Available in burgundy, glacier, silver, and black, iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 and iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900," the company said in a statement.

The pre-booking of iPhone 18 series will start from September 12 across 65 countries including India.

"Customers in more than 65 countries and regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Germany, India...will be able to pre-order iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max beginning at 5 a.m. PT this Saturday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 18," the statement said.

Apple has been posting record performance in India.

Appleâs revenue in India is estimated to have crossed USD 10 billion due to record shipments of iPhone in FY26.

In Indian rupee terms, it was somewhere close to the Rs 1 lakh crore revenue mark.

According to Counterpoint research, Apple's iPhone shipments for FY26 grew to 14 million units, up 24 per cent year-on-year.

The iPhone accounts for the majority of Apple's revenue in India. PTI PRS MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Sep 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News Business News 10 September 2026
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