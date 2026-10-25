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English NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi Inaugurates Rs 169-Crore RBI Facility, Hits Out At Congress-Era Phone Banking

PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 169-Crore RBI Facility, Hits Out At Congress-Era Phone Banking

PM Modi slams Congress-era phone banking for fuelling NPAs, hails digital banking and inaugurates a Rs 169-crore RBI cybersecurity facility in Odisha.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi urged stronger cybersecurity, warning of economic vulnerabilities.
  • He inaugurated RBI's data center, cybersecurity training institute in Bhubaneswar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the need to strengthen India's cybersecurity infrastructure, warning that cyberattacks could weaken a country's economy. Speaking in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, he said protecting the banking system from cybercriminals and cyberterrorists had become increasingly important as India continued to grow economically.

PM Modi was speaking at the inauguration of the Reserve Bank of India's Rs 169-crore data centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar on October 25. 

Congress-Era Phone Banking

Recalling the period before 2014, PM Modi alleged that individuals close to the Congress party could secure bank loans worth thousands of crores of rupees, while poor and middle-class families were required to provide guarantees even to open bank accounts.

He said the phone banking system had enabled wealthy and influential borrowers to access large sums of money, placing the banking sector under severe strain.

PM Modi claimed that the system contributed to the accumulation of non-performing assets and pushed India's banking sector to the brink of ruin. He contrasted this with the present system, saying digital banking had expanded access to financial services for families across the country.

Also Read: ‘Will Take Action’: DK Shivakumar’s Warning To Firms Over Alleged Bias Against Kannadigas

Focus On Cybersecurity

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of protecting India's financial infrastructure against evolving cyber threats, warning that attacks on a country's economy could weaken it even without the use of conventional weapons.

He said India's growing economic strength made it increasingly important to protect the banking system from cybercriminals and cyberterrorists.

PM Modi argued that emerging threats could not be tackled with outdated systems, training methods or tools. He called for modern infrastructure and skilled personnel, adding that the newly inaugurated Cybersecurity Training Institute would play a vital role in addressing these challenges.

RBI's Rs 169-Crore Facility

The RBI's new facility is spread across 18.55 acres at Info Valley-II in Jatni, near Bhubaneswar. Its data centre will host critical payment and settlement systems and other key initiatives, helping improve the reach, efficiency and reliability of digital financial services.

The data centre has received Tier IV certification from the Uptime Institute, a global benchmark for infrastructure resilience. The Cybersecurity Training Institute will support specialised training, research and capacity building in cybersecurity and enterprise technology, with a focus on emerging fields such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Also Read: Kharge’s ‘Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jayega’ Remark Sparks Uproar During Patna Speech

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi RBI Data Centre Cybersecurity Training Institute
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