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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTiger Shroff Firing Case: 11th Accused Pranjal Thakar Arrested In Indore, Remanded To Police Custody

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 11th Accused Pranjal Thakar Arrested In Indore, Remanded To Police Custody

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Pranjal Thakar, the 11th accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case. Arrested in Indore, he is suspected of helping the shooters and supplying weapons, and a court has remanded him to police custody.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 07:32 PM (IST)

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was shot at on Sunday, October 18th. Five rounds were fired at him, but forensic analysis determined the number to be 10. Following the incident, the Crime Branch formed 20 special teams. Following the investigation, police had already arrested 10 suspects. Now, an 11th suspect has been arrested and presented in court.

Regarding the 11th accused, information is emerging that the court has remanded Pranjal Thakar to police custody for six days. Thakar was arrested in Indore and is accused of assisting the shooters.

Pranjal Thacker Remains In Police Custody Till October 31

The court has remanded Pranjal Thacker to police custody for six days. This means that Pranjal, who allegedly helped the accused, will remain in police custody until October 31st. He was arrested in Indore. According to reports, Pranjal was in direct contact with Anil Pandit and is accused of being the link between Kunal and Pandit.

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Transit Remand Also Approved

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch team arrested Pranjal Thakar, and the 22-year-old has been granted transit remand. Thakar was arrested from a hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in a joint operation between the Mumbai and Indore Crime Branches. He had gone to Indore to visit his brother, who was undergoing medical treatment.

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Thakar is the 11th person arrested in connection with the October 18 shooting targeting actor Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu, Mumbai. Police suspect he supplied the country-made weapons, or kattas, used in the attack. Investigators also suspect he provided logistical, operational, and financial support to the shooters. Thakar is an engineering graduate from Sonipat, Haryana.

According to investigators, he was in contact with handlers linked to the gang network suspected of planning the attack.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 07:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Crime Branch Tiger Shroff Firing Case Tiger Shroff Car Firing Tiger Shroff Shooting Case Pranjal Thakar Pranjal Thacker Arrest
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