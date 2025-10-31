Apple Hails iPhone 16 India Sales As Q4 Earnings Hit Record $102.5 Billion Mark

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple has wrapped up its financial year 2025 on a high note. The tech giant reported record revenue of $102.5 billion for the September quarter, up 8% from the same period last year. The strong numbers came mainly from iPhone and Services sales, which saw huge demand in markets like India.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said he was “very proud” of the company’s performance, adding that the iPhone 17 lineup, AirPods Pro 3, and the new Apple Watch all contributed to boosting sales worldwide.

Apple India iPhone Sales Hit New Record

India continues to be a big success story for Apple. In its latest quarterly results, the company said it achieved an all-time revenue record in India, which is its best-ever sales in the country.

Tim Cook mentioned that Apple grew in almost every major region, including the US, Europe, Japan, Korea, and South Asia, but India stood out once again.

Apple has also been expanding its retail presence in India with new Apple Stores and stronger online sales. In this year itself, Apple opened up four new stores in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Delhi. Cook said these efforts are helping Apple connect directly with more Indian customers.

He added that the company is heading into the holiday season with its “most extraordinary lineup yet,” confident that demand will stay high.

iPhone 16 Series & Services Push Apple’s India Growth

Apple’s Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh said iPhone revenue touched $49 billion, a 6% rise from last year.

The iPhone 16 lineup performed especially well in emerging markets like India, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Parekh also highlighted that Apple’s Services business, including the App Store, iCloud, and Apple Music, reached a new global record. He said Apple’s base of active devices is now at an all-time high across all categories.