Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessApple Hails iPhone 16 India Sales As Q4 Earnings Hit Record $102.5 Billion Mark

Apple Hails iPhone 16 India Sales As Q4 Earnings Hit Record $102.5 Billion Mark

Apple has closed FY2025 on a record note, with $102.5 billion in Q4 revenue. India continues to shine as iPhone demand hits a new all-time high.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Apple has wrapped up its financial year 2025 on a high note. The tech giant reported record revenue of $102.5 billion for the September quarter, up 8% from the same period last year. The strong numbers came mainly from iPhone and Services sales, which saw huge demand in markets like India.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said he was “very proud” of the company’s performance, adding that the iPhone 17 lineup, AirPods Pro 3, and the new Apple Watch all contributed to boosting sales worldwide.

Apple India iPhone Sales Hit New Record

India continues to be a big success story for Apple. In its latest quarterly results, the company said it achieved an all-time revenue record in India, which is its best-ever sales in the country. 

Tim Cook mentioned that Apple grew in almost every major region, including the US, Europe, Japan, Korea, and South Asia, but India stood out once again.

Apple has also been expanding its retail presence in India with new Apple Stores and stronger online sales. In this year itself, Apple opened up four new stores in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Delhi. Cook said these efforts are helping Apple connect directly with more Indian customers. 

He added that the company is heading into the holiday season with its “most extraordinary lineup yet,” confident that demand will stay high.

iPhone 16 Series & Services Push Apple’s India Growth

Apple’s Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh said iPhone revenue touched $49 billion, a 6% rise from last year. 

The iPhone 16 lineup performed especially well in emerging markets like India, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Price Drop: Here’s How You Can Grab It With Rs 64,000 Off On Amazon

Parekh also highlighted that Apple’s Services business, including the App Store, iCloud, and Apple Music, reached a new global record. He said Apple’s base of active devices is now at an all-time high across all categories. 

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 31 Oct 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
World
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Cricket
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
Cities
Delhi Breathes Easier As Air Improves From ‘Very Poor’ To ‘Poor’; Cloud Seeding Paused
Delhi Breathes Easier As Air Improves From ‘Very Poor’ To ‘Poor’; Cloud Seeding Paused
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: PM Modi Highlights GST Savings, Says NDA Policies Boost Youth Power And Growth
Bihar Election: PM Modi Urges UNESCO Recognition For Chhath Puja, Slams RJD-Congress Over Insult
PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress, Says Bihar Suffered From “Jungle Raj Of Guns, Cruelty And Corruption”
Bihar Elections: Rabri Devi Questions PM Modi And Amit Shah’s Frequent Visits, Calls Cash Transfers “Bribe”
Bihar: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Law And Order Under Question
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Quad In Doldrums, Make Space For G2
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget