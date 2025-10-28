Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyApple iPhone 17 Pro Price Drop: Here’s How You Can Grab It With Rs 64,000 Off On Amazon

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Price Drop: Here’s How You Can Grab It With Rs 64,000 Off On Amazon

Looking to buy the iPhone 17 Pro? Amazon’s latest exchange offer and card discount can cut the price by Rs 64,000. Here’s how to make the most of it.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As soon as Apple dropped its brand-new iPhone 17 lineup, everyone started looking for ways to grab the iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max at the best price before it sells out. The iPhone 17 (256GB) starts at Rs 82,900, the iPhone 17 Pro at Rs 1,34,900, and the Pro Max goes up to Rs 1,49,900. Pricey? Sure. But Amazon has a few tricks up its sleeve that make the iPhone 17 Pro a lot more affordable. 

Between exchange offers and bank discounts, you can save a huge chunk of cash if you plan smart.

iPhone 17 Pro Amazon Exchange Offer: Get Up to Rs 58,000 Off

Let’s get straight to the good part. Amazon’s trade-in deal can slash a massive amount off the iPhone 17 Pro price. 

If your old phone is in good shape, you could get up to Rs 58,000 off instantly. That means instead of Rs 1,34,900, you’ll only pay Rs 76,900.

But wait… it gets even better. If you use the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you’ll get another Rs 6,745 off. That brings your final price down to Rs 70,155. For a brand-new iPhone 17 Pro, that’s not bad at all!

What’s even cooler? You’re not just saving money, you’re also recycling your old phone, which helps reduce e-waste. Win-win, right?

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro packs a gorgeous 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. 

It runs on the new Apple A19 Pro chip, which makes everything faster, from gaming to editing.

The camera setup is the real showstopper: three 48MP lenses (main, ultra-wide, and telephoto) with up to 8x optical zoom. The battery is the biggest ever in an iPhone Pro, and it charges 50% in just 30 minutes.

Also Read: Orange iPhone 17 Pro Is Now Turning Pink? Redditors Take Up Arms Over Weird Colour Shift

It comes in three classy colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue, and runs on iOS 26 with Apple’s latest AI tools.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 28 Oct 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Impact Amid Heavy Rain Alert
World
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Fainted In Dressing Room After IND vs AUS ODI Injury: Report
Shreyas Iyer Fainted In Dressing Room After IND vs AUS ODI Injury: Report
Cities
Delhi ‘Acid Attack’ Case Turns Out Fake, Woman's Father Arrested For Plot Using Toilet Cleaner
Delhi ‘Acid Attack’ Case Turns Out Fake, Woman's Father Arrested For Plot Using Toilet Cleaner
Advertisement

Videos

Philippines’ Taal Volcano Erupts With Massive Explosion; Panic Grips Batangas Province
Tyre-Factory Boiler Blast in Saranpur Kills Two Workers; Five Others Injured, Probe Launched
Tension in MP’s Bhind After Dalit Man’s Murder; Villagers Torch Accused’s Houses
Delhi News: Fake ENO Factory Busted in Delhi’s Ibrahimpur; Over 91,000 Packets Seized
Donald Trump Dance Viral Video: Donald Trump’s Dance at Malaysia Airport Goes Viral During Asia Visit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget