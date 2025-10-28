Apple iPhone 17 Pro Price Drop: Here’s How You Can Grab It With Rs 64,000 Off On Amazon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As soon as Apple dropped its brand-new iPhone 17 lineup, everyone started looking for ways to grab the iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max at the best price before it sells out. The iPhone 17 (256GB) starts at Rs 82,900, the iPhone 17 Pro at Rs 1,34,900, and the Pro Max goes up to Rs 1,49,900. Pricey? Sure. But Amazon has a few tricks up its sleeve that make the iPhone 17 Pro a lot more affordable.

Between exchange offers and bank discounts, you can save a huge chunk of cash if you plan smart.

iPhone 17 Pro Amazon Exchange Offer: Get Up to Rs 58,000 Off

Let’s get straight to the good part. Amazon’s trade-in deal can slash a massive amount off the iPhone 17 Pro price.

If your old phone is in good shape, you could get up to Rs 58,000 off instantly. That means instead of Rs 1,34,900, you’ll only pay Rs 76,900.

But wait… it gets even better. If you use the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you’ll get another Rs 6,745 off. That brings your final price down to Rs 70,155. For a brand-new iPhone 17 Pro, that’s not bad at all!

What’s even cooler? You’re not just saving money, you’re also recycling your old phone, which helps reduce e-waste. Win-win, right?

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro packs a gorgeous 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

It runs on the new Apple A19 Pro chip, which makes everything faster, from gaming to editing.

The camera setup is the real showstopper: three 48MP lenses (main, ultra-wide, and telephoto) with up to 8x optical zoom. The battery is the biggest ever in an iPhone Pro, and it charges 50% in just 30 minutes.

It comes in three classy colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue, and runs on iOS 26 with Apple’s latest AI tools.