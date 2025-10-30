'Part Of My Bed Caught Fire': Viral Post Shares Terrifying Story Of iPhone 12 Charger Blast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple is known for its safe and high-quality products, but a new Reddit post is telling a different story. A user named Dx-Devilster shared that their iPhone 12 charger exploded while charging, and the post is now going viral. The person said they were using the original Apple 20W charger that came from an authorised store. Suddenly, they heard a crackling sound and then a loud blast. The charger exploded, the cable melted, and part of the bed caught fire.

Thankfully, no one got hurt, but it has left people shocked and worried.

How The Charger Blast Happened

The user Dx-Devilster said the phone was lying on the bed while charging when the explosion happened.

“I heard a crackling sound like it was sparking, and within seconds, there was a loud blast. The charger literally exploded, the cable melted, and part of my bed caught fire. The wall socket is completely burnt out now.”

They also said that no other appliance was affected, and the MCB didn’t trip, so it wasn’t a power surge issue.

The charger just failed suddenly. The user shared pictures of the damaged charger, burnt socket, and fire marks on the bed, and even emailed Apple India with all the details.

What To Do If Something Similar Happens To You

If you ever face a similar issue, here’s what you can do:

Unplug everything immediately. Turn off the main power switch to stop any further damage.

Do not touch the charger or socket until it cools down.

Take clear pictures of the damaged charger, cable, and socket as proof.

Visit Apple’s official support page or contact Apple Support through the Apple Support app to file a complaint.

Attach photos and share details like your phone model, charger model, and where you bought it from.

If purchased from a store, visit the same authorised store and report the issue.

Keep your invoice ready, as Apple usually asks for proof of purchase.

Avoid using third-party chargers or cables, even if they fit; always stick to certified ones.

Apple normally investigates such cases, especially if genuine parts are used. Safety should always come first, so report it quickly and never ignore a burning smell or spark.

Netizens’ Reaction On The Blast: Non-Serious Gen Rules Reddit

Reddit users had all kinds of reactions. Some made jokes, while others were really worried. One person commented, “Happy belated Diwali,” and another said, “At least after bursting, MCB has to be tripped. Check your MCB for future safety.”

Someone joked, “Apple logo looks fine, should arrange a funeral,” while another wrote, “Do you have that ‘earthing’ thing in your house? It’s called earthing in electrician terms.”

Even though many took it lightly, the incident sounds scary. A spark near your bed can turn into a big fire.

It’s a reminder to avoid overnight charging, not just for safety, but also to keep your phone’s battery healthy.