Air India Ends Laundry Service For Crew On International Layovers From July 1

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air India ends crew laundry services on international layovers.

Effective July 1, this decision aims to cut costs.

Crew will now use in-room ironing facilities instead.

Airline states policy matches global carrier practices.

Air India has decided to discontinue routine laundry services for pilots and cabin crew during international layovers from July 1, in a move to rein in costs. The development comes as the airline group reviews expenditure after reporting losses running into thousands of crores in the last financial year.

According to a report by the Times of India, crew members were informed of the change through an internal email, which acknowledged that the decision marked a departure from a long-standing practice and would require "some adjustment".

"We acknowledge that this represents a change from a long-standing arrangement during international layovers and understand this may require some adjustment," the airline stated in the communication.

ALSO READ: Champat Rai Resigns: How A Chemistry Professor Became A Key Face Of Ram Mandir Movement

Ironing Facilities To Replace Laundry Service

Instead of hotel laundry services, Air India said an iron and ironing board would be provided in crew members' hotel rooms during overseas layovers, the TOI report stated.

The airline also advised employees who anticipate needing additional uniform sets to submit requests through a designated portal and "plan accordingly for their layovers in light of this change."

The laundry facility will continue to be available during domestic layovers.

Air India, however, has exempted certain overseas assignments from the new policy. Laundry services will continue to be provided during "flight diversions and simulator/class training-related duties in international stations."

ALSO READ: Trump Thanks India After Hyderabad Road Named 'Donald Trump Avenue'

Airline Says Policy Matches Global Practice

Defending the decision, Air India sources said pilots and cabin crew are issued four sets of uniforms, which they believe are sufficient to meet operational requirements during international trips while allowing time for rotation and maintenance.

"This is in line with policies followed by global carriers where uniform maintenance during layovers is treated as part of routine outstation expenses covered within per diem allowances," TOI quoted its airline sources as saying.

The decision has not gone down well with several crew members, as per the report. Some reacted with humour, joking that they may now have to carry a bucket, detergent and clothesline with them on international trips to keep their uniforms clean between flights.