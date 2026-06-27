Trump Thanks India After Hyderabad Road Named 'Donald Trump Avenue'

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English NewsNewsWorld'First US Prez To Be Honoured This Way': Trump Thanks India After Hyderabad Renames Road After Him

'First US Prez To Be Honoured This Way': Trump Thanks India After Hyderabad Renames Road After Him

A road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad was renamed "Donald Trump Avenue". Trump said he was the first American president to receive such recognition.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 07:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A Hyderabad road was designated
  • Donald Trump expressed gratitude for this unique honour.
  • Ceremony unveiled during US Independence 250th anniversary event.
  • Designation reflects Hyderabad's role in strengthening India-US ties.

US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed gratitude to India after a road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad was ceremonially designated as "Donald Trump Avenue", calling it a unique honour.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India -- The first U.S. President to ever be honored in this way. Thank you!"

Road Renamed During US Independence Celebration

The ceremonial plaque marking the renaming of the road was unveiled on Tuesday by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during a gala reception celebrating the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

The "Freedom 250" event brought together senior diplomats, government officials and representatives from the business, aerospace, defence and technology sectors.

According to a statement issued on the occasion, the special designation by the Telangana government honours the United States and reflects Hyderabad's growing role in strengthening India-US ties.

ALSO READ: US, Iran Trade Fire After Tehran Attacks Cargo Ship In Strait Of Hormuz, Raising Fresh Concern Over Ceasefire

Focus On India-US Partnership

Ambassador Sergio Gor and Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka jointly presided over the event, which highlighted the expanding strategic and economic partnership between New Delhi and Washington.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and US Consul General in Hyderabad Laura Williams also attended the celebrations.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Gor described Hyderabad as a key pillar of the bilateral relationship.

"Nowhere is the high-speed trajectory of our partnership more evident than in Hyderabad. From HITEC City to aerospace and defence, this region represents progress that is defining our bilateral momentum," he said.

ALSO READ: 'Violence Will Be Met With Violence': Vance Warns Of Escalation As Iran Strikes Vessel In Strait Of Hormuz

Highlighting economic cooperation, Gor added, "With our interim trade agreement and Mission India on track to bring over USD 20 billion of new investment to the United States, we are proving that America First does not mean America alone."

The road renaming formed part of the commemorative events marking 250 years of American independence while underscoring the growing strategic and economic engagement between India and the United States.

Before You Go

Political Storm: Ram Mandir trust controversy triggers allegations, counterclaims over SIT probe

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the recent unique honor given to a U.S. President in India?

A road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad, India, was ceremonially designated

How did Donald Trump respond to the naming of

Donald Trump expressed gratitude on Truth Social, calling it a

Who participated in the unveiling ceremony for Donald Trump Avenue?

The ceremonial plaque was unveiled by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. This happened during a gala celebrating American Independence.

What is the significance of the road renaming?

The special designation honors the United States and reflects Hyderabad's growing role in strengthening India-US ties. It underscores the increasing strategic and economic engagement between the nations.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
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