Trump Thanks India After Hyderabad Road Named 'Donald Trump Avenue'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A Hyderabad road was designated

Donald Trump expressed gratitude for this unique honour.

Ceremony unveiled during US Independence 250th anniversary event.

Designation reflects Hyderabad's role in strengthening India-US ties.

US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed gratitude to India after a road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad was ceremonially designated as "Donald Trump Avenue", calling it a unique honour.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India -- The first U.S. President to ever be honored in this way. Thank you!"

Road Renamed During US Independence Celebration

The ceremonial plaque marking the renaming of the road was unveiled on Tuesday by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during a gala reception celebrating the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

The "Freedom 250" event brought together senior diplomats, government officials and representatives from the business, aerospace, defence and technology sectors.

According to a statement issued on the occasion, the special designation by the Telangana government honours the United States and reflects Hyderabad's growing role in strengthening India-US ties.

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Focus On India-US Partnership

Ambassador Sergio Gor and Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka jointly presided over the event, which highlighted the expanding strategic and economic partnership between New Delhi and Washington.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and US Consul General in Hyderabad Laura Williams also attended the celebrations.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Gor described Hyderabad as a key pillar of the bilateral relationship.

"Nowhere is the high-speed trajectory of our partnership more evident than in Hyderabad. From HITEC City to aerospace and defence, this region represents progress that is defining our bilateral momentum," he said.

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Highlighting economic cooperation, Gor added, "With our interim trade agreement and Mission India on track to bring over USD 20 billion of new investment to the United States, we are proving that America First does not mean America alone."

The road renaming formed part of the commemorative events marking 250 years of American independence while underscoring the growing strategic and economic engagement between India and the United States.