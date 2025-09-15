Adani To Build Rs 4,081 Crore Ropeway From Sonprayag To Kedarnath, Cut Travel To 36 Minutes

Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, has been awarded the contract to construct and operate a ropeway linking Sonprayag to Kedarnath, a project seen as a landmark step in improving access to one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites.

A Transformative Infrastructure Project

The project, valued at Rs 4,081 crore, marks AEL’s entry into ropeway development. Spanning 12.9 kilometres, the ropeway will slash travel time between Sonprayag and Kedarnath from a strenuous 8–9 hour trek to just 36 minutes. Once completed, it will have the capacity to carry 1,800 passengers per hour in each direction, easing the journey for lakhs of pilgrims who visit Kedarnath every year, the company reveiled.

The ropeway is part of the government’s National Ropeways Development Programme – Parvatmala Pariyojana. It will be executed by AEL’s Roads, Metro, Rail, and Water (RMRW) division and developed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis with the National Highways Logistics Management Ltd. (NHLML).

Timeline and Scope

Construction is expected to take six years, after which AEL will operate the project for 29 years. The ropeway is anticipated to bring multiple benefits beyond improving connectivity. It is expected to generate employment opportunities and stimulate tourism in Uttarakhand, contributing to the local economy.

Kedarnath alone attracts around 20 lakh pilgrims annually, underlining the significance of faster and safer travel options in the region.

Adani Group’s Commitment

“The Kedarnath ropeway is more than an engineering project – it is a bridge between devotion and modern infrastructure,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “By making this sacred journey safer, faster and more accessible, we honour the faith of millions while creating new opportunities for Uttarakhand’s people through our partnership with NHLML and the Government of Uttarakhand. This prestigious project reflects our commitment to building infrastructure that not only serves the nation but also uplifts its people.”

Industry observers believe the ropeway will serve as a model for future pilgrimage infrastructure projects. By combining public and private sector expertise, the project aligns with the government’s vision to enhance connectivity in hilly and remote regions.