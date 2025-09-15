Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessAdani To Build Rs 4,081 Crore Ropeway From Sonprayag To Kedarnath, Cut Travel To 36 Minutes

Adani To Build Rs 4,081 Crore Ropeway From Sonprayag To Kedarnath, Cut Travel To 36 Minutes

Spanning 12.9 kilometres, the ropeway will slash travel time between Sonprayag and Kedarnath from a strenuous 8–9 hour trek to just 36 minutes.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 06:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, has been awarded the contract to construct and operate a ropeway linking Sonprayag to Kedarnath, a project seen as a landmark step in improving access to one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites.

A Transformative Infrastructure Project

The project, valued at Rs 4,081 crore, marks AEL’s entry into ropeway development. Spanning 12.9 kilometres, the ropeway will slash travel time between Sonprayag and Kedarnath from a strenuous 8–9 hour trek to just 36 minutes. Once completed, it will have the capacity to carry 1,800 passengers per hour in each direction, easing the journey for lakhs of pilgrims who visit Kedarnath every year, the company reveiled.

The ropeway is part of the government’s National Ropeways Development Programme – Parvatmala Pariyojana. It will be executed by AEL’s Roads, Metro, Rail, and Water (RMRW) division and developed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis with the National Highways Logistics Management Ltd. (NHLML).

Timeline and Scope

Construction is expected to take six years, after which AEL will operate the project for 29 years. The ropeway is anticipated to bring multiple benefits beyond improving connectivity. It is expected to generate employment opportunities and stimulate tourism in Uttarakhand, contributing to the local economy.

Kedarnath alone attracts around 20 lakh pilgrims annually, underlining the significance of faster and safer travel options in the region.

Adani Group’s Commitment

“The Kedarnath ropeway is more than an engineering project – it is a bridge between devotion and modern infrastructure,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “By making this sacred journey safer, faster and more accessible, we honour the faith of millions while creating new opportunities for Uttarakhand’s people through our partnership with NHLML and the Government of Uttarakhand. This prestigious project reflects our commitment to building infrastructure that not only serves the nation but also uplifts its people.”

Industry observers believe the ropeway will serve as a model for future pilgrimage infrastructure projects. By combining public and private sector expertise, the project aligns with the government’s vision to enhance connectivity in hilly and remote regions.

Also read
Published at : 15 Sep 2025 06:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Adani Kedarnath Sonprayag To Kedarnath
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: PM Modi In Bihar’s Purnea Vows Action
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: Modi In Bihar Vows Action
India
SC Warns Bihar SIR Could Be ‘Set Aside’, Declines To Alter Aadhaar Order, Final Hearing On Oct 7
SC Warns Bihar SIR Could Be ‘Set Aside’, Declines To Alter Aadhaar Order, Final Hearing On Oct 7
Business
India-US Trade Deal Talks Intensify As US Chief Negotiator Arrives In New Delhi
India-US Trade Deal Talks Intensify As US Chief Negotiator Arrives In New Delhi
Business
Markets Settle In Red, Sensex Under 81,800, Nifty Marginally Down
Markets Settle In Red, Sensex Under 81,800, Nifty Marginally Down
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Violence Over No Helmet No Fuel Rule, Baby Found Buried Alive, Mumbai Accident
Breaking: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets In Asia Cup, Refuses Handshakes In Protest
Breaking: India crushes Pakistan in Dubai with 6-wicket win, refuses handshakes in protest
Breaking News: Supreme Court Issues Interim Order on Waqf Amendment Act, Allows Law to Proceed with Key Restrictions
Breaking: Supreme Court Delivers Key Ruling On Waqf Act, Partial Relief And Major Directions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget