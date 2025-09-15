Gold Price Fall In Lucknow Today, Compare Rates Across Major Markets In India

Gold prices in Lucknow showed a marginal decline on Monday, tracking international trends and domestic market conditions. The softening in bullion underscores its sensitivity to both global economic cues and local taxation structures that directly influence retail pricing.

In Lucknow, the cost of 22-karat gold stood at Rs 10,205 per gram, while 24-karat gold, also known as 999 purity, was priced at Rs 11,130 per gram. Though the drop was modest, it has been closely noted by both traders and consumers in the city, particularly at a time when global volatility is shaping safe-haven demand.

Local Prices Reflect National and Global Drivers

India’s demand for gold is largely met through imports, as recycled supplies remain relatively minor. Given that bullion is priced globally in dollars, every fluctuation in the rupee-dollar exchange rate feeds into local market rates.

In Lucknow, as in other cities, the final consumer price is shaped not just by global values but also by a multi-layered taxation system. Import duties, GST, and state-level charges together form a significant portion of the end price, leaving buyers vulnerable to shifts in both government policy and currency dynamics.

Mixed Global Markets, Policy Risks in Focus

The broader global context was one of caution. Investors worldwide are closely watching US economic indicators, including labour market trends, and speculating on the Federal Reserve’s possible rate cuts later this year. Internationally, bond yields and central bank policy remain the main drivers for bullion.

In commodities, Brent crude oil futures edged lower by 0.23 per cent to $69.51 a barrel, while Asian markets delivered mixed signals—South Korea, Hong Kong, and China traded higher, but Japan’s Nikkei fell into negative territory. On Wall Street, equities ended the previous session weaker, adding to investor caution.

At the domestic level, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded Rs 3,366.40 crore worth of equities on Friday, as per exchange data. In such a climate, gold retains its attraction as a hedge against uncertainty and a long-term store of value.

For buyers in Lucknow, Monday’s slight easing in gold rates may serve as a short-term entry point, but with the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy meeting underway, further developments in interest rate decisions and trade-related risks could shape bullion prices in the coming weeks.