Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Price Fall In Lucknow Today, Compare Rates Across Major Markets In India

Gold Price Fall In Lucknow Today, Compare Rates Across Major Markets In India

Though the drop was modest, it has been closely noted by both traders and consumers in the city, particularly at a time when global volatility is shaping safe-haven demand.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 03:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold prices in Lucknow showed a marginal decline on Monday, tracking international trends and domestic market conditions. The softening in bullion underscores its sensitivity to both global economic cues and local taxation structures that directly influence retail pricing.

In Lucknow, the cost of 22-karat gold stood at Rs 10,205 per gram, while 24-karat gold, also known as 999 purity, was priced at Rs 11,130 per gram. Though the drop was modest, it has been closely noted by both traders and consumers in the city, particularly at a time when global volatility is shaping safe-haven demand.

Local Prices Reflect National and Global Drivers

India’s demand for gold is largely met through imports, as recycled supplies remain relatively minor. Given that bullion is priced globally in dollars, every fluctuation in the rupee-dollar exchange rate feeds into local market rates.

In Lucknow, as in other cities, the final consumer price is shaped not just by global values but also by a multi-layered taxation system. Import duties, GST, and state-level charges together form a significant portion of the end price, leaving buyers vulnerable to shifts in both government policy and currency dynamics.

Mixed Global Markets, Policy Risks in Focus

The broader global context was one of caution. Investors worldwide are closely watching US economic indicators, including labour market trends, and speculating on the Federal Reserve’s possible rate cuts later this year. Internationally, bond yields and central bank policy remain the main drivers for bullion.

In commodities, Brent crude oil futures edged lower by 0.23 per cent to $69.51 a barrel, while Asian markets delivered mixed signals—South Korea, Hong Kong, and China traded higher, but Japan’s Nikkei fell into negative territory. On Wall Street, equities ended the previous session weaker, adding to investor caution.

At the domestic level, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded Rs 3,366.40 crore worth of equities on Friday, as per exchange data. In such a climate, gold retains its attraction as a hedge against uncertainty and a long-term store of value.

For buyers in Lucknow, Monday’s slight easing in gold rates may serve as a short-term entry point, but with the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy meeting underway, further developments in interest rate decisions and trade-related risks could shape bullion prices in the coming weeks.

Also read
Published at : 15 Sep 2025 03:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Lucknow Today Lucknow Gold Rates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC Warns Bihar SIR Could Be ‘Set Aside’, Declines To Alter Aadhaar Order, Final Hearing On Oct 7
SC Warns Bihar SIR Could Be ‘Set Aside’, Declines To Alter Aadhaar Order, Final Hearing On Oct 7
Business
India-US Trade Deal Talks Intensify As US Chief Negotiator Arrives In New Delhi
India-US Trade Deal Talks Intensify As US Chief Negotiator Arrives In New Delhi
Business
Markets Settle In Red, Sensex Under 81,800, Nifty Marginally Down
Markets Settle In Red, Sensex Under 81,800, Nifty Marginally Down
Cities
BMW Driver Who Killed Finance Ministry Official Arrested From Delhi Hospital
BMW Driver Who Killed Finance Ministry Official Arrested From Delhi Hospital
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Violence Over No Helmet No Fuel Rule, Baby Found Buried Alive, Mumbai Accident
Breaking: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets In Asia Cup, Refuses Handshakes In Protest
Breaking: India crushes Pakistan in Dubai with 6-wicket win, refuses handshakes in protest
Breaking News: Supreme Court Issues Interim Order on Waqf Amendment Act, Allows Law to Proceed with Key Restrictions
Breaking: Supreme Court Delivers Key Ruling On Waqf Act, Partial Relief And Major Directions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget