Adani Cement Unveils FutureX, Pledges To Support Government’s Yogya Bharat Mission

Adani Cement launched the Adani Cement FutureX initiative on September 15, on the occasion of Engineers' Day. The nationwide initiative is aimed at bridging classrooms with real-world challenges in infrastructure and sustainability.

The programme marks a significant step in nurturing India’s next generation of leaders and innovators, the company said.

The launch of FutureX also aligns with the Government’s Yogya Bharat Mission and the Ministry of Education’s efforts to address employability and entrepreneurship skill gaps. The initiative comes in a landmark year for Adani Cement, which has reached the milestone of 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) production capacity.

Engaging with more than 100 premier engineering institutions, including IITs, NITs, and top state and private colleges, alongside 100 schools across 100 cities, the programme is designed as a continuum from curiosity to careers. The goal is to transform India’s demographic dividend into a skilled, future-ready workforce contributing to nation-building, the firm said.

Vinod Bahety, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, elaborated, “Adani Cement FutureX is our commitment to India’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. While the Government is shaping the Yogya Bharat Mission to empower youth with employability and entrepreneurial skills, our initiative complements this effort by creating real-world learning bridges across schools and campuses. From Smart Cement Labs to robotics, AI-enabled innovation, decarbonisation research, and career pathways, we are ensuring that India’s young talent is not only employable but also entrepreneurial.”

A Platform for Learning, Innovation and Careers

FutureX will provide students and faculty with hands-on learning opportunities and exposure to cutting-edge innovations in construction and sustainability. The initiative includes:

Smart Cement Labs: Mini cement manufacturing models with rotary kilns, offering practical knowledge of chemistry, robotics, and AI applications.

STEM & Beyond: Exposure to innovations such as nanomaterials, EV equipment used in plants, and advanced building solutions.

Immersive Experiences: Plant visits and guided tours of Adani Cement’s R&D centre in Kalamboli and facilities across India.

Knowledge Sessions: Talks and workshops from industry leaders, covering topics from sustainability to finance and marketing.

Collaborative Research: Joint projects on new-age materials, circular economy, decarbonisation, and process optimisation.

Career Pathways: Internships, live projects, and pre-placement interview opportunities for high-performing students.

Youth Engagement: National quizzes, hackathons, brand immersion activities, and the #BuildWithAdani campaign.

Echoing the Chairman’s Vision

The programme resonates with Gautam Adani’s philosophy of creating Temples of Education and his emphasis on Karma Shiksha. In his recent address at IIT Kharagpur, he described students as “the new freedom fighters of Bharat, innovators whose ideas, code and imagination will secure India’s self-reliance in a world of technology-driven challenges.”

FutureX builds on Adani Cement’s existing talent development efforts, which include nurturing over 1,500 Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs) and Diploma Engineer Trainees (DETs) and providing leadership programmes that incorporate robotics, simulators and AI.

By combining infrastructure development with capability-building and innovation, Adani Cement FutureX aims to equip young India with the skills and vision needed for a sustainable, self-reliant future.