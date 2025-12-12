From Blinkit Picker To Zomato Designer: Student’s Journey That Moved Deepinder Goyal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Zomato chief executive Deepinder Goyal received an unexpected message this week, one that travelled far beyond the corporate corridors of the food-tech giant and struck a chord with thousands online.

The note came from Atharv Singh, a fourth-year design student who once worked as a picker at a Blinkit dark store and is now preparing to join Zomato’s design team. What unfolded in the message was a quiet but remarkable story of perseverance, financial struggle and full‑circle opportunity.

A Journey That Began in Uncertainty

Atharv wrote to Goyal describing years of juggling academic pressure with the financial responsibilities of supporting himself entirely. His education, rent and living expenses were all self-funded after his father chose not to support his studies.

“I had to manage my own funds for college fees and rent and other expenses as my dad didn’t support my education,” he shared. He added that there were stretches when he earned nothing at all, even as bills continued to rise. “There was a time when I was not able to earn anything and life was still asking for more.”

Stories like this make all of it absolutely worth it. pic.twitter.com/HMd1U3N8c7 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 11, 2025

At a point when the pressure felt overwhelming, a chance encounter on Instagram changed the trajectory of his life. He spotted an advertisement for openings at Blinkit and applied. He soon joined a nearby dark store, working there for four months, a period that he said marked a turning point. “Life just kept getting better ever since,” Atharv wrote.

The Full-Circle Moment

The message then revealed the milestone that prompted him to reach out: he is about to join Zomato’s design team.

“Now here I’m, who worked as a picker in Blinkit, joining your design team at Zomato,” he said, calling the experience surreal. He thanked Goyal for building platforms that, as he put it, made journeys like his possible. “Really grateful for what you’ve built and absolutely lucky to be a part of this! Just 1% done, this Blinkit boy will now deliver design at Zomato.”

Goyal responded briefly but warmly: “Thanks for sharing your story. Lit me up.”

Netizens React

Once Goyal shared the story publicly, comments poured in from users moved by the student’s trajectory. One commenter called it a testament to the power of determination and timing: “This is the kind of journey that proves how far grit, timing, and a single chance can take someone. Beautiful.”

Another wrote that the message gave them goosebumps, adding, “Love seeing real stories of people rising because someone opened the right door.”

A third user admired Atharv’s unshakeable persistence, “Nothing hits harder than seeing someone fight, earn and support their own dreams.” Others applauded his attitude towards continuous learning. “Incredible! Learning is a continuous process and this guy taught us again,” a commenter noted.

Another user captured the sentiment shared by many, “Stories like these make me feel sky is the limit!” Someone else added, “A brand isn’t a brand without the stores behind it. Love this!”

More Than a Viral Moment

In an industry often defined by scale, speed and relentless delivery metrics, Atharv’s story offered a reminder of the people powering the system, from dark-store warehouse aisles to design studios. His message to Goyal was simple and earnest, but its resonance underlined a broader truth - opportunity can change everything when matched with resilience.

For Atharv, the move from Blinkit picker to Zomato designer is not merely a job transition, it is, as he said, life coming “full circle.” Now, as he prepares to step into a new role, his story joins a growing list of real-world journeys that highlight how India’s tech ecosystem can shape futures in ways that go far beyond the app icons on our screens.