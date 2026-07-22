No Aadhaar Verification, No Online Vehicle Transfer? New Parivahan Rule Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aadhaar verification now mandatory for online vehicle transfers, NOCs.

Online process needs Aadhaar match; driving license verifies discrepancies.

Unresolved Aadhaar, RC, DL mismatches require RTO manual verification.

Vehicle owners across India will now have to complete Aadhaar verification while applying for a transfer of ownership or obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) through the Parivahan portal, following a new requirement introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The move has been implemented nationwide and is aimed at strengthening identity verification during vehicle-related transactions. According to the ministry, the updated process is intended to curb fraudulent transfers, prevent unauthorised sales and improve the accuracy of vehicle registration records by linking them with Aadhaar-based identity details.

Aadhaar Authentication Required For Online Applications

Under the revised system, applicants seeking to transfer vehicle ownership or obtain an NOC must provide their Aadhaar details while submitting their application on the Parivahan portal, reported NDTV.

If the Aadhaar information matches the details already available in the vehicle records, the request can be processed online without additional steps.

However, the portal has introduced a multi-stage verification process if discrepancies are detected between the applicant's Aadhaar details and the information available on record.

Additional Verification For Mismatched Records

Applicants whose Aadhaar details do not fully match the information available on the Parivahan portal will be required to provide their driving licence details for further verification.

If the mismatch is resolved after validating the driving licence information, the online process can continue.

However, where discrepancies continue to exist between the Aadhaar database, the Registration Certificate (RC) and the driving licence records, the online application cannot be completed.

In such cases, applicants will have to visit their designated Regional Transport Office (RTO) with the necessary identity documents for manual verification before the transaction can proceed.

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Move Aims To Reduce Fraudulent Vehicle Transfers

The ministry's latest requirement seeks to address concerns surrounding fraudulent vehicle sales and unauthorised ownership transfers, particularly in the pre-owned vehicle market.

By linking vehicle records with Aadhaar-based identity verification, only verified vehicle owners will be able to initiate ownership transfers or apply for an interstate NOC through the online platform.

The updated framework is also expected to improve the accuracy of records maintained on the national vehicle registration database.

Vehicle Owners Advised To Check Records Before Applying

With Aadhaar verification now forming a mandatory part of the online process, vehicle owners planning to sell their vehicles or move them to another state have been advised to ensure that their personal details are consistent across all relevant documents.

Applicants should verify that their name, address and other demographic information match across their Aadhaar card, driving licence and Registration Certificate before submitting applications on the Parivahan portal.

Doing so could help avoid verification issues and reduce the need for a physical visit to the Regional Transport Office.