8th Pay Commission: Big Feedback Session Scheduled For March - Check Details

The government has initiated a public consultation process for the 8th Pay Commission, inviting suggestions on salaries, pensions and allowances of central government employees.

The move has drawn significant interest from serving employees and pensioners who are closely monitoring the commission’s progress. The consultation allows employees, pensioners, departments and other stakeholders to submit their views through the official website launched for the commission.

Timeline And Background

The 8th Pay Commission was announced in January 2025 and formally constituted through a government resolution issued on November 3, 2025. Its Terms of Reference (ToR), outlining the scope of its review, have already been approved.

The commission has been given 18 months to prepare and submit its final recommendations, which will shape future revisions to salary structures, pensions and allowances for central government staff.

Work Underway

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Parliament that the commission has commenced its work. The panel is examining key aspects, including:

Changes to salary structures

Revisions in allowances

Improvements in the pension system

Timelines for implementation

The consultation exercise is intended to align future pay policies with prevailing economic conditions and employee requirements.

Who Can Participate

The government has launched an official website to collect feedback. The platform is open to:

Central government employees

Pensioners

Government departments and ministries

Other stakeholders and citizens

The deadline for submitting suggestions is March 16, 2026. The online system has been introduced to enable wider and easier participation.

Why It Matters

The recommendations of the Pay Commission have a direct bearing on the income and retirement benefits of central government employees. Any revision can affect monthly salaries, pension payouts and allowance structures.

For employees and retirees, the consultation presents an opportunity to share views that could influence future financial policies. It also provides the government with insights into ground-level concerns before the final report is prepared.

Next Steps

The commission will review the feedback received alongside economic data and government finances before drafting its recommendations. The final report will be submitted within the stipulated timeline, after which the government will take a decision.