Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPay Hike Coming! What The 8th Pay Commission Means For Salaries, Pensions, And Allowances

Pay Hike Coming! What The 8th Pay Commission Means For Salaries, Pensions, And Allowances

8th Pay Commission News: The 8th CPC’s recommendations are expected to come into effect from January 1, 2026, following the decade-long cycle since the 7th CPC’s implementation in 2016.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), marking the official start of the next major pay revision for government employees. The move will affect millions of Central Government staff and pensioners, setting in motion a process that will shape salaries and benefits for years to come.

What the 8th Pay Commission Will Do

According to an official release, the 8th CPC will function as a temporary body comprising a Chairperson, one Part-Time Member, and one Member-Secretary. The panel is expected to submit its final report within 18 months of its formation but may also release interim reports on specific issues if needed.

The Commission’s mandate is broad and critical. It will assess current pay structures, review service conditions, and consider the economic context while maintaining the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline. It will also analyse the financial impact of pension liabilities, the effect of its recommendations on State finances, and comparative pay trends in public and private sectors.

Implementation Timeline: Countdown to 2026

The 8th CPC’s recommendations are expected to come into effect from January 1, 2026, following the decade-long cycle since the 7th CPC’s implementation in 2016. Once constituted, the commission generally takes 12 to 18 months to finalise its report, which is then reviewed by the Finance Ministry before being sent for Cabinet approval. This suggests that the full implementation could arrive in late 2026 or early 2027.

Officials said the upcoming Pay Commission will aim to balance fiscal prudence with employee welfare. As inflation and living costs rise, the commission’s proposals are expected to provide meaningful relief to 4.7 million Central Government employees and pensioners.

Pensioners’ Wishlist: Fairer Pensions and Faster Access

With the 8th Pay Commission now officially on track, expectations among pensioners are running high. Employee unions have been calling for a minimum pension increase from Rs 9,000 to Rs 25,000 per month to reflect current cost-of-living realities. If implemented, this nearly threefold rise would bring welcome relief to lower-income retirees and improve post-retirement dignity.

Another key demand is to reduce the qualifying period for full pension from 15 years to 12 years of service. Experts believe this change could benefit mid-career employees and encourage longer service durations, helping retain experienced personnel in crucial government departments.

8th Pay Commission Employees Salary Hike

The fitment factor, a crucial metric that determines salary revisions, is expected to fall between 1.83 and 2.46. A higher factor translates to a more substantial rise in pay and pensions. Analysts suggest that the 8th CPC could be among the most employee-friendly pay revisions in recent memory, aiming to ensure parity between inflation and income growth.

In addition, government staff could see improvements in gratuity limits, provident fund contributions, and healthcare coverage under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). These measures would enhance financial security for both serving and retired employees.

Also read
Published at : 28 Oct 2025 03:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live 8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Expectations
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Cities
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Cities
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Impact Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Business
8th Pay Commission Approved: Modi Cabinet Sets 18-Month Deadline, Pay Revision From January 2026
8th Pay Commission Approved: Modi Cabinet Sets 18-Month Deadline, Pay Revision From January 2026
Advertisement

Videos

Mahagathbandhan Manifesto to Focus on Youth and Women: Monthly Aid, Jobs for Every Household Expected
Chhath Puja Concludes with Arghya to Rising Sun: Leaders and Devotees Offer Prayers Across India
Breaking: Delhi to Ban BS4 and BS5 Diesel Vehicles from Nov 1: Only BS6 Models Allowed Entry
Double Voter Controversy: Prashant Kishor Listed as Voter in Both Bengal and Bihar, EC Probes Begin
Breaking: Mahagathbandhan to Unveil Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs for Every Family, ₹2,500 Aid for Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget