Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, continues to rely extensively on imports to satisfy its substantial domestic demand for the precious metal. The contribution of recycled gold remains relatively modest, highlighting the country’s persistent dependence on overseas supplies to meet local needs.

Because gold is globally traded in US dollars, the movement of the rupee against the greenback plays a decisive role in shaping prices within India. When the rupee weakens, the cost of importing gold rises, which in turn pushes up prices in the domestic retail market.

On the global stage, gold prices are influenced by a wide spectrum of economic and financial dynamics — including changes in bond yields, central bank decisions, and shifts in investor confidence. The metal’s enduring status as a safe-haven asset ensures its appeal during times of economic uncertainty or geopolitical tension. As markets respond to evolving global conditions, gold continues to act as a traditional shield against volatility and a lasting symbol of financial security.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 12,261 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,235 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,328 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,300 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,246 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,225 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,246 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,225 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,246 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,225 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,246 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,225 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,251 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,225 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,246 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,225 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,251 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,230 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,261 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,235 per gram for 22-karat gold.