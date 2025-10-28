The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave its approval for the next step of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) on Tuesday. The move, which will impact millions of government employees, saw the cabinet give its nod to the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th CPC.

According to an official statement, the Commission will function as a temporary body comprising a Chairperson, one Part-Time Member, and one Member-Secretary. It will make its final recommendations within 18 months from the date of its constitution and may, if necessary, submit interim reports on specific matters as and when its recommendations are finalised.

While framing its report, the Commission has been directed to take into account the prevailing economic conditions and the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline. It will also assess the need to ensure that sufficient resources remain available for developmental expenditure and welfare measures.

The Commission will examine several factors, including the financial implications of non-contributory pension schemes, the possible impact of its recommendations on State finances (as many States adopt Central pay commission awards with modifications), and the pay structure, benefits, and working conditions of employees in Central Public Sector Undertakings and the private sector.

8th Pay Commission Salary Hike From 2026

The Central Pay Commissions are periodically constituted to review and recommend changes to the pay structure, retirement benefits, and service conditions of Central Government employees. Typically, new pay commission recommendations are implemented once every decade.

Based on this timeline, the impact of the 8th CPC’s recommendations is expected to take effect from January 2026. The government had earlier announced in January 2025 that the 8th Pay Commission would be set up to examine and suggest revisions to the salaries and other service benefits of Central Government employees.

Officials noted that the upcoming Commission’s task would involve balancing fiscal prudence with employee welfare, as the government aims to ensure sustainable growth while addressing evolving cost-of-living concerns and inflationary pressures. The recommendations are expected to play a key role in shaping the compensation framework for over 4.7 million Central Government employees and pensioners.