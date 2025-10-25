Why Are Business Tycoons And Bollywood Celebrities Going Gaga Over This Lexus LM350h Luxury MPV?

This is the car which you will see Bollywood celebrities or business tycoons rolling around in and not some usual luxury SUV. So what makes the Lexus LM so popular? The top-end model will set you back by Rs 2.7cr, with the updated model now being back on sale in India. But for its owners, the price does not matter. What matters is privacy, comfort, and luxury.

I did slip into the driver's seat, which was luxurious and has a large screen, but it is irrelevant because it is the rear seat experience that truly matters.





On the outside, it may be van-like, but the massive spindle grille and the huge length of 5,125mm makes it a head-turner. Even the wheels are stylish, in line with its famous owners — flashy and grabbing the limelight.





Rear Seat Experience: A Private Jet On Wheels

However, you press a button, and the large sliding door moves away as you get in, giving you your own private cocoon. There is a massive partition, which provides a sense of privacy along with huge space, almost like being on a private jet for the road. Inside, the 2025 model has power sliding doors operable via a switch on the rear console, a dedicated tray, and individual controls for the seats.





The seats are lovely; you sit higher up with a sense of Omotenashi — Japanese hospitality — being evident here. The handrest support is perfect, and the seats are soft but not too much. Features include heating, massage, ventilation, and tons of customizations that make you forget the world outside completely. There are fold-out tables, but the highlight is the 48-inch monitor, which can be split for viewing, paired with the fabulous 23-speaker Mark Levinson audio system.

Comfort, Connectivity, And Cutting-Edge Features

Noise insulation is another important aspect, and the new LM is even quieter, with noise-proofing used extensively throughout. The four-seater variant is the one to get, complete with dimmable partition glass. Then there is the Climate Concierge, where passengers can select one of five pre-set modes — Dream, Relax, Focus, Energise, My Original — adjusting comfort based on temperature readings from an infrared matrix sensor.

There is, of course, a fridge, multiple storage spaces, and plenty of connectivity options. The space and comfort on offer are on another level, while the materials used reflect the 2.7cr price tag. It’s not a car to drive yourself, and we rightly enjoyed the rear seat experience while seeing why celebrities spend their crores on this car. With a hybrid (now E20 compliant), it is efficient, smooth, and quiet, while the luxury on offer is more like a private jet. It is designed for the wealthy who just want to be pampered, without the need to drive.