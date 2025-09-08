Vinfast VF6 India First Look Review: Most Affordable Premium EV?

The pricing of the Vinfast VF6 takes centre stage but there is more to the car than that. However, with a starting price of 16.4 lakh and with free charging, the VF6 indeed storms into this segment which is already having so many players. We drove the Vinfast VF6 in Vietnam but these cars are tweaked for India and have good ground clearance along with updated interiors.





However, the VF6 first scores a solid impression with its looks and quality. While its 4m plus with a length of 4,241mm, the design looks different with clear V shaped detailing. The full width DRLs and the V shaped logo is quite attractive while the car has a sloping roof along with large 18-inch wheels. Build quality is excellent and it feels solid right from the door closing to the materials used inside.





The ground clearance is also pretty good at 190mm. The interior has a 12.9-inch touchscreen but no instrument cluster as it does get an HUD though. The touchscreen is angled towards the driver and has a lot of menus/info along with a lot of controls as well since there are not many physical controls. While there are some hard bits, the general quality is good and it feels premium.





The steering wheel is compact though and the features list includes equipment like a full length glass roof, 8-way powered driver's seat, an 8-speaker sound system, wireless charger, front power driver's seat and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, vegan leather seats, powered handbrake, ADAS, 360 degree camera, rain sensing wipers, seven airbags and more. The front seats have ample space while the rear seat has decent leg room but it feels a bit narrow while leg room for tall passengers is a bit tight. Boot space is decent.





The VF6 comes with two interior trim colours and three variants – Earth, Wind and Wind Infinity. The base model has a 174bhp front motor and a claimed 468km range. The battery pack here is a 59.6 kWh battery pack with 25-minute fast charging (10- 70 percent). There is also a more powerful 200bhp version which has a range of 463km. The top-end is Rs 18.2 lakh and that's actually just above the starting base variant price of some of its rivals! We think this is a compelling deal while more details would be revealed when we drive it.