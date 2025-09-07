Living With An Audi Q7: Does A Luxury SUV Pinch Your Wallet Or Shrink Distances?

Audi Q7 Review: The Audi Q7 is a big luxury SUV, and one that comes with an equally big petrol V6 engine. We had the car for some time, taking it on two road trips while also using it for daily commuting. The idea was to see if a luxury SUV would pinch your wallet or soothe your motoring life.

The Q7 may have been around for a while, but the new grille and large 20-inch wheels add a touch of class, ensuring it has plenty of presence. Inside, the cabin exudes subtle elegance without drowning you in screens. There are twin displays that offer haptic feedback, making them easy to use, while the steering retains proper buttons. Quality is fantastic, highlighted by the tasteful wood panel inserts. The driving position is balanced—not the lofty, typical SUV perch, but not low-slung either.







Audi Q7 Review: Effortless Performance on Long Journeys

Despite its size, the Q7 is surprisingly easy to drive, and you soon forget its weight. The standout feature is its 3.0-litre, 340 hp turbo-petrol V6 powertrain. Super smooth and refined, it makes long journeys a breeze.

We comfortably managed a 500 km stretch with just one tea break, and the Q7 effortlessly swallowed the distance. Refinement, ample power delivery, and suspension tuned for Indian roads make it a great long-distance companion. In Sport mode, there is a hint of a roar as you love the punch from the engine. You can do some serious speeds all day, every day, and the big Q7 is in its element. Compared to other SUVs, the Q7 feels less bulky, and the petrol feels more eager. You can customise the drive modes, but comfort is enough.





Audi Q7 Review: Fuel Efficiency and Real-World Numbers

Driven hard, the Q7 gulps petrol at 6–7 kmpl at its worst. However, you can expect 8 kmpl on average and up to 10 kmpl while cruising. We even switched to economy mode when stretching the fuel range to the next pump.





Audi Q7 Review: Features and Value Proposition

On our road trips and daily runs, we did miss ventilated seats and wireless CarPlay. Beyond that, the cabin is well-equipped with plush seating and a premium audio system. The other thing we noticed is how the tyres coped well with abuse and handled some off-road too. You can also further raise the car, which again helps.

At the top end, the Q7 is now priced around a crore, yet it still feels like good value, as it costs less compared to rivals. It has ample space, but the toughness, comfort and that engine are the reasons to get this Audi. Aside from the fact that you miss some features, the Q7 is best relished from behind the wheel, and it's the big luxury SUV for those who love driving.



