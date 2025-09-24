Ultraviolette X47 Crossover First Look: Sharply Styled ADV

Ultraviolette is on a roll, and its latest X47 crossover might be its most delectable recipe yet. Available in four colours, deliveries will start from October.

The design of this bike is the best bit as it looks sharp and is a cross between a street naked and an ADV. The ADV-style beak fender is there, but the rest of the silhouette also hints at its street naked look, along with the sculpted tank.

There is a lot of technology on offer with the 77 GHz long range rear radar, capable of monitoring a distance of up to 200 meters and having Blind-spot monitoring, Lane change assist and Overtake alert plus Rear collision warning.

This electric crossover motorcycle has a 10.3 kWh battery pack with 40.2 hp on offer.

Performance claims include a 0–60 km/h time of 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 145 km/h. The IDC range is about 323 km. The other piece of tech here is the integrated dashcams with dual cameras and a second 5-inch touchscreen display.

Other highlights include 9 levels of Regenerative Braking with Dynamic Regen and a 3-level Traction Control plus Dynamic Stability Control.

With all-terrain tyres, this bike has three modes - Glide, Combat and Ballistic. It goes up against the KTM ADVs, but on first impressions, there is a lot of tech, and we will have to ride it to see the capabilities but the range seems ample for touring, along with good power. This seems to be their most interesting product yet, with prices are 2.74 lakh, while for the first 1000 customers, it is 2.49 lakh.