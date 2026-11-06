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English NewsAutoTop New Cars To Pick This Diwali — Guide

Top New Cars To Pick This Diwali — Guide

Whether you're looking for a value-for-money car, a family SUV or a premium electric vehicle, these new launches offer options across different budgets.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tata Aeris, Maruti Baleno, Brezza launched under Rs 10 lakh.
  • Mid-range introduces Thar OG, Hyundai Bayon, Slavia facelift options.
  • Honda Elevate, Renault Duster hybrid offer diverse mid-segment features.
  • Premium segment gains MG Tomahawk, Mahindra BE6, Tata Sierra EVs.

Diwali is here and here we pick some of the best new cars launched recently under various price brackets for you.

Value For Money — Under Rs 10 Lakh

Under Rs 10 lakh, we recommend the new Tata Aeris which has been launched recently with an aggressive price which undercuts it's previous avatar the Tigor. The Aeris comes with CNG and petrol as well while the other new car we recommend is the Maruti Baleno facelift which comes in with various upgrades plus new features as well along with a CNG powertrain plus a new Z series petrol engine.


Top New Cars To Pick This Diwali — Guide

Finally SUV buyers can get the new Brezza which has received a facelift with a new look plus a new cabin along with a turbo petrol engine alongside an underbody CNG arrangement.

Rs 10-20 Lakh Midsize SUVs

If you're looking for a different SUV with a distinct lifestyle angle the new Thar OG gets a new look while underneath has a new platform plus suspension which changes the way it drives while it has more convenience features too.


Top New Cars To Pick This Diwali — Guide

For family focused Suv buyers can look to the new Hyundai Bayon which fits in between the Creta and the Venue along with technology like AI packed in plus all the usual features expected but with a petrol engine only.


Top New Cars To Pick This Diwali — Guide

Sedan buyers can get the new Slavia facelift which comes with a rear massager as well as a new 8 speed automatic for the 1.0 TSI turbo petrol engine.


Top New Cars To Pick This Diwali — Guide

Honda also recently updated the Elevate suv with a new look but importantly gets new features as well with rear ventilated seats and a new 360 degree camera plus dual powered seats as well.


Top New Cars To Pick This Diwali — Guide

Finally the most fuel efficient SUV right now is the Renault Duster hybrid which gets a 1.8l powertrain with two electric motors which gives an efficiency of 29kmpl.


Top New Cars To Pick This Diwali — Guide

Above Rs 20 Lakh

The new Tomahwak from MG is the latest premium SUV which is all electric but also comes with a plug in hybrid powertrain with a roomy cabin.


Top New Cars To Pick This Diwali — Guide

EVs are also there with the new Mahindra BE6 Sporteq which is an update with new features and a sharper look while the cabin gets an update.

Tata Sierra EV also makes the list because it comes power packed with two electric motors and AWD while having a high enough range.

Finally at the luxury end we have the new Kia Sorento which is a big suv and comes with a hybrid powertrain plus a diesel engine as well.


Top New Cars To Pick This Diwali — Guide

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Which new cars are recommended under Rs 10 lakh?

The Tata Aeris offers aggressive pricing and CNG/petrol. The Maruti Baleno and Brezza facelifts both provide upgrades, new features, and engine options.

What are some highlights for cars in the Rs 10-20 lakh range?

The Hyundai Bayon features AI tech. The Honda Elevate has rear ventilated seats and a 360-degree camera. The Renault Duster hybrid achieves 29kmpl.

Which electric vehicles are new above Rs 20 lakh?

The MG Tomahwak is a premium EV, with a PHEV option. The Mahindra BE6 Sporteq is updated, and the Tata Sierra EV offers AWD and a high range.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Brezza Maruti Baleno Tata Sierra EV Hyundai Bayon Tata Aeris Thar OG Mahindra BE6 Sporteq MG Tomahawk
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