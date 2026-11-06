Top New Cars To Pick This Diwali — Guide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Aeris, Maruti Baleno, Brezza launched under Rs 10 lakh.

Mid-range introduces Thar OG, Hyundai Bayon, Slavia facelift options.

Honda Elevate, Renault Duster hybrid offer diverse mid-segment features.

Premium segment gains MG Tomahawk, Mahindra BE6, Tata Sierra EVs.

Diwali is here and here we pick some of the best new cars launched recently under various price brackets for you.

Value For Money — Under Rs 10 Lakh

Under Rs 10 lakh, we recommend the new Tata Aeris which has been launched recently with an aggressive price which undercuts it's previous avatar the Tigor. The Aeris comes with CNG and petrol as well while the other new car we recommend is the Maruti Baleno facelift which comes in with various upgrades plus new features as well along with a CNG powertrain plus a new Z series petrol engine.





Finally SUV buyers can get the new Brezza which has received a facelift with a new look plus a new cabin along with a turbo petrol engine alongside an underbody CNG arrangement.

Rs 10-20 Lakh Midsize SUVs

If you're looking for a different SUV with a distinct lifestyle angle the new Thar OG gets a new look while underneath has a new platform plus suspension which changes the way it drives while it has more convenience features too.





For family focused Suv buyers can look to the new Hyundai Bayon which fits in between the Creta and the Venue along with technology like AI packed in plus all the usual features expected but with a petrol engine only.





Sedan buyers can get the new Slavia facelift which comes with a rear massager as well as a new 8 speed automatic for the 1.0 TSI turbo petrol engine.





Honda also recently updated the Elevate suv with a new look but importantly gets new features as well with rear ventilated seats and a new 360 degree camera plus dual powered seats as well.





Finally the most fuel efficient SUV right now is the Renault Duster hybrid which gets a 1.8l powertrain with two electric motors which gives an efficiency of 29kmpl.





Above Rs 20 Lakh

The new Tomahwak from MG is the latest premium SUV which is all electric but also comes with a plug in hybrid powertrain with a roomy cabin.





EVs are also there with the new Mahindra BE6 Sporteq which is an update with new features and a sharper look while the cabin gets an update.

Tata Sierra EV also makes the list because it comes power packed with two electric motors and AWD while having a high enough range.

Finally at the luxury end we have the new Kia Sorento which is a big suv and comes with a hybrid powertrain plus a diesel engine as well.



