Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoThis Is The All New 2025 Hyundai Venue And It Has Grown Up!

This Is The All New 2025 Hyundai Venue And It Has Grown Up!

The Hyundai Logo sits above and there is cladding at the side too while there are new alloy wheels which would be 16inch in size we guess.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

What you see here is the all new Hyundai Venue and it has indeed grown up with clear design cues from its bigger Creta sibling! These undisguised images show us the all new Venue which looks bigger plus boxier. It gets a Creta or Alcazar like front-end with the same pattern plus the DRLs are uniquely designed too. The Hyundai Logo sits above and there is cladding at the side too while there are new alloy wheels which would be 16inch in size we guess.


This Is The All New 2025 Hyundai Venue And It Has Grown Up!

The all new connected tail-lamp setup gives the Venue a more aggressive look and makes it wider as well. There is a new bumper design too which is all new. The side view has the look of the current Venue but gets a different roofline. The interiors to get a twin screen layout with a bigger touchscreen along with an all new digital instrument cluster. Expect more features like Level 2 ADAS, 360 degree camera and more.


This Is The All New 2025 Hyundai Venue And It Has Grown Up!

It will certainly be the best equipped Venue yet with more features and will get them from the bigger brother Creta. The interiors will also get more space as well. We expect the same engine options as with the current Venue with being a 1.2l manual and a 1.0l turbo petrol with either a DCT and a manual plus a diesel option too. Overall, the new Venue looks more premium and aims to take the fight to its competition namely the Tata Nexon and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza amongst others including its sibling the Kia Sonet. 

Also read
Published at : 15 Oct 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hyundai Venue Venue 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested For Keeping Classified Documents, China Links
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested Over Secret Documents, China Links
Cities
Jaisalmer Bus Fire: 20 Passengers Burnt Alive, CM Visits Spot, PM Announces Ex Gratia As Eyewitnesses Recall Horror
Jaisalmer Bus Fire: 20 Passengers Burnt Alive, CM Visits Spot, PM Announces Ex Gratia As Eyewitnesses Recall Horror
World
Why No Hair?: Trump Fumes Over 'Worst Ever' Photo Of Him On Time Magazine Cover
Why No Hair?: Trump Fumes Over 'Worst Ever' Photo Of Him On Time Magazine Cover
Cities
Durgapur Rape: Victim's Friend Arrested; Police Say Only One Accused Committed Sexual Assault
Durgapur Rape: Victim's Friend Arrested; Police Say Only One Accused Committed Sexual Assault
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: JDU Faces Internal Turmoil as MP Ajay Mandal Offers Resignation, MLA Gopal Mandal Stages Protest Over Ticket Fears
Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Action for Dalit IPS Officer’s Family, Calls for Arrest of Accused Officials
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leaders Confirm Seat Sharing, Nitish Kumar Happy with Final Arrangements
Breaking: Young Muslim Devotee from Prayagraj Prays for Premanand Maharaj During Umrah Trip
Chaos in Chhattisgarh and Bihar: Sapna Chaudhary Concert Violence and Ticket Dispute in Samastipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget