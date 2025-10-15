This Is The All New 2025 Hyundai Venue And It Has Grown Up!

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





What you see here is the all new Hyundai Venue and it has indeed grown up with clear design cues from its bigger Creta sibling! These undisguised images show us the all new Venue which looks bigger plus boxier. It gets a Creta or Alcazar like front-end with the same pattern plus the DRLs are uniquely designed too. The Hyundai Logo sits above and there is cladding at the side too while there are new alloy wheels which would be 16inch in size we guess.





The all new connected tail-lamp setup gives the Venue a more aggressive look and makes it wider as well. There is a new bumper design too which is all new. The side view has the look of the current Venue but gets a different roofline. The interiors to get a twin screen layout with a bigger touchscreen along with an all new digital instrument cluster. Expect more features like Level 2 ADAS, 360 degree camera and more.





It will certainly be the best equipped Venue yet with more features and will get them from the bigger brother Creta. The interiors will also get more space as well. We expect the same engine options as with the current Venue with being a 1.2l manual and a 1.0l turbo petrol with either a DCT and a manual plus a diesel option too. Overall, the new Venue looks more premium and aims to take the fight to its competition namely the Tata Nexon and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza amongst others including its sibling the Kia Sonet.