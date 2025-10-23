New 2025 Hyundai Venue N-Line Testing: What Changes Over The Standard Model?

This is the all-new Venue N-Line, the sportier variant of Hyundai’s popular subcompact SUV. It will be available with a turbo petrol engine only. The Venue N-Line will get suspension changes and a sportier steering set-up, along with a louder exhaust. The standard 1.0L turbo petrol will continue with DCT and manual gearbox options.

Interior, Powertrain Options And Launch Details

Looks-wise, it gets a much more aggressive design with a different front bumper plus red highlights. There will be a dual-tone look and more aggressive-looking bumpers, too, with different alloys including red callipers. The rear gets a spoiler, a new bumper and twin exhausts. The look is certainly more aggressive than the earlier Venue N-Line while bringing a different stance from the standard version as well.

Inside, expect the Venue N-Line to get black interiors with red accents, along with different seats. The Venue N-Line could come with the standard Venue at launch, which is different from the earlier Venue. The new Venue will be getting three powertrains, including a diesel powertrain and a naturally aspirated petrol engine too.

Unlike the N-Line, the regular Venue will get three options, but the N-Line could get more gearbox options from the standard turbo petrol Venue. The N-Line Venue will be a bit more expensive than the standard Venue, but will appeal to more enthusiasts. The new Venue will be launched soon in a few days' time and will get extensive upgrades over the earlier version, namely the interior and technology. While these are spy images, the official details will be coming in soon, leading to the launch.